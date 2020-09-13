Coronavirus

Coronavirus Live Updates: Vaccine volunteers continue to participate in clinical trials

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The race to find a safe vaccine against COVID-19 continues in laboratories around the world.

Tens of thousands of volunteers are rolling up their sleeves as some top drug companies enter the last phase of trials.

Groups most affected by the virus are participating less. Just last week, 17% of Moderna's new participants were Hispanic and Latino. 9% were African American or Black.

Participating volunteers feel it's their obligation to get involved.

Here are more of today's headlines:


Teachers union push for reopening delay
There's renewed concern from the United Federation of Teachers about the reopening of New York City schools after several staff members test positive for COVID.

Spike in cases at the University of Albany
The University of Albany is watching a concerning spike in cases that could lead to shutting down in-person classes. There have been 40 positives cases among SUNY Albany students since the semester started. The school says it is working with the county health department to isolate and quarantine impacted students. Health officials say if the outbreak is not brought under control, the school will have to cancel all in-person activities.

COVID-positive student goes to school in CT
A school district in Connecticut is dealing with a potential COVID-19 nightmare after a student with the virus went to school. The child in Meriden was tested but didn't have the results before going to class, and he turned out to be positive. School officials say the parents broke the district's rules, and now, the student's entire class must quarantine for 14 days.

Breakout star of 'Jagged Little Pill' gets creative during Broadway shutdown
This week marks a full six months since theaters went dark. It's unprecedented, and those who make their living on Broadway have had to get creative to stay busy. For Lauren Patten, the breakout star of "Jagged Little Pill," her show had to go dark at the moment she was finally making her mark after years of learning her craft. While she hopes to go back on stage next year as "Jo," right now she is no longer hearing the sound of applause every night.



The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


