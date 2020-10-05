Coronavirus Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says

In a post on the CDC website, the agency emphasized "limited, uncommon circumstances" when the virus can spread among people more than 6 feet away or after an infected person left the room.
They say "In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise."
The updated language does not change CDC recommendations on social distancing, mask wearing, avoiding large gatherings, and conducting any event or gathering outside as much as possible.
Halloween is on in New Jersey
The New Jersey Department of Health is releasing guidance today for local officials, schools, and outside organizations and businesses to help ensure a safe Halloween.
NYC schools in cluster areas closing on Tuesday
Governor Cuomo said that he has decided to close schools in hot spot ZIP codes in NYC starting on Tuesday.
He said he would not send his kids to schools in areas with rates over 3% and he would not want other parents to either.
In addition, the state is cracking down on religious institutions that don't abide by the governor's executive orders on masks and social distancing. He says the state will take over enforcement while the local governments provide the personnel.
Cuomo also announced the state is taking over enforcing COVID-19 mandates in state-wide clusters and will use local resources and personnel to do so. Cuomo said the state is stepping in because local governments have failed to enforce compliance. Cuomo said, for an example, NYC only did 26 enforcement actions with 1000-plus reported violations. The lack of enforcement is a reason for the clusters, Cuomo said.
He said non-essential businesses and public spaces in the hot spots should also close, but the state needs a better refined geographic template to do so. The governor said the state is working on redrawing geographic boundaries for the hotspots because using ZIP codes as a guide is imperfect.
Murphy: Trump fundraiser put lives at risk
President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and "put lives at risk," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. Murphy called the trip the "wrong decision at every level" and said it should have been canceled. He said the state is trying to keep tabs on the 206 attendees and 19 workers in an effort to thwart a potential outbreak stemming from the gathering Thursday.
Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19 at age 81
Kenzo Takada, the iconic Franco-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died. He was 81.
The family said in a statement to French media Sunday that Takada died from complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris. A public relations officer for Kenzo's brand confirmed that Takada died, but didn't give a cause of death.
NYC proposal to shut down schools, nonessential businesses in hot spot ZIP codes
Mayor Bill de Blasio proposed Sunday closing non-essential businesses and schools, including dining, in nine New York City zip codes. The announcement comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered more enforcement in hotspot zip codes. "Local businesses that are in violation of the law will be fined and can be closed, just like the bars and restaurants," Cuomo said.
President improving from COVID-19, but not 'out of the woods' yet, doctor says
President Donald Trump went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, his chief of staff said Saturday - in contrast to a rosier assessment moments earlier by Trump doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before his hospital admission.
Trump remained at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday. He offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon."
12 NYC neighborhoods with COVID-19 positivity rates above 3%
The New York City Health Department continues to track four concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway.
These clusters include 12 neighborhoods in New York City with positivity rates above 3%, accounting for over 30% of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing 9.0% of the city's overall population.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie checks into hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Guggenheim Museum welcomes back visitors on Upper East Side
The Guggenheim Museum has reopened to visitors after having been shut down due to the coronavirus since mid-March.
Carriage horses return to Central Park
Carriage horses will return to Central Park Saturday for the first time in six months. The drivers are planning to offer free rides to health care workers and first responders with identification. Just a dozen carriages will be allowed, and they'll be sanitized between each ride. Mobile Health, a professional occupational testing company, performed all of the rapid PCR tests for the horse carriage drivers and all results were negative of COVID-19.
Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
As New York City public schools inch closer to reopening in-person learning, much of the success will rely heavily on schools keeping the COVID rate of infection in check. According to the city, public schools can only stay open if the COVID positivity rate stays below 3%. To stay informed, you can follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker.
