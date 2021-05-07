Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: When Moderna thinks you may need a booster

Moderna's president says booster shots will likely be necessary in 9 to 12 months.
About half of the participants in Moderna's booster study no longer have detectable immunity against the newest COVID variants.
But, they do seem to have retained immunity against the original coronavirus strain.
Pfizer is also testing booster shots and new vaccines as well, one specifically for the South African variant.
The company also wants to see how well a booster would work against all variants.
Results are expected in the next couple of months.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Pfizer seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine
Pfizer/BioNTech has initiated its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies said Friday. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States to be assessed for full approval from the FDA.
Indoor dining increases to 75% in NYC
The new capacity restrictions will be in place for less than two weeks before they are lifted as well. While restaurants in New York City can now have 75% of their restaurant occupied, they still must keep 6 feet distance in between parties.
With many smaller restaurants, they might not be able to have many more people indoors. Six feet of distance must be maintained, even on May 19th when all capacity restrictions are lifted in New York and New Jersey.
NJ bar seating resumes
In New Jersey, they're allowing a return of indoor bar seating today. They were working on guidance regarding partitions and ways to avoid having congregating at bars.
Buffet service also resumes.
Connecticut vaccines
Officials say 70% of all adults in Connecticut are expected to be vaccinated with at least one dose by Frida.
This was the first week with no fatalities in Connecticut nursing homes.
Broadway shows start announcing their return dates for post-COVID fall reopening
Several Broadway productions have announced the dates they will welcome theater-goers this fall after city and state leaders green-lit a reopening of the Great White Way at full capacity by mid-September.
Click here for the shows that have announced their opening dates.
Paterson Public Schools approve first reopening dates
Paterson Board of Education Commissioners voted Wednesday night to have teachers return to school buildings on Tuesday, June 1st. Teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.
Self-contained special education students in grades pre-K through 12 and students in English Language Learners (ELL) newcomers programs at Public School No. 15 and the New Roberto Clemente School will be able to return to school buildings the following week on Tuesday, June 8th. This will allow teachers a week to prepare and get comfortable with the new normal. Students will attend school on a hybrid schedule, and attend classes remotely on Fridays.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa