Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates: Boosters for South African variant in the works

Two people, who have no connections to each other or a history of travel, were infected in South Carolina.
Early tests showed the South African variant may chip away at the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both are now working on a booster shot.
And now, the CDC is urging Americans to avoid travel. President Biden added South Africa to the list of countries banned from traveling to the US, although the ban that doesn't take effect until Saturday.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Cuomo to make announcement on NYC dining
New York City's outdoor dining setups, like those in the West Village, are not going to get much use today, with wind chills expected to be in the single digits. Today would be a great day to eat indoors, as the city's decimated restaurant industry anxiously awaits Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement on the possible return of indoor dining. The governor has signaled he may announce a plan to bring back indoor dining in the city at 25 percent capacity.
4-year-old home from hospital after COVID-19 leaves her paralyzed
A 4-year-old girl is paralyzed after she was diagnosed with Acute Transverse Myelitis as a result of COVID-19, the girl's mother tells KOAT.
KOAT spoke to 4-year-old Stella Martin and her mother, Cassandra Yazzie, a day after Stella was finally released from the hospital after an 8-month long hospitalization.
Lamont expected to ease restrictions on religious services
Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he's considering easing some COVID-19 restrictions in Connecticut, including for places of worship, possibly as early as next week.
Under the state's rules, indoor church services are limited to 50% capacity, capped at 100 people. Worshipers must wear masks and social distance.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
Novavax Inc. said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study and that it also seems to work - though not as well - against new mutated versions of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa.
The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants - and as the world desperately needs new types of shots to boost scarce supplies.
NYC's hotel industry continues to plummet, asks city for help
Hotels, like so many in the hospitality industry, are suffering amid the pandemic and now hotel owners are asking for help.
Normally bustling hotels in New York City's heaviest traveled tourist areas are now in crisis due to the pandemic, business restrictions, and lack of tourism. Room rates have plummeted without tourists to patronize them or their restaurants, and thousands of workers have lost their jobs.
NJ health commissioner self-isolating
New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli is self-isolating after a person in her office tested positive for COVID-19. She is not experiencing any symptoms.
This is the second time she has been in quarantine in the last two months.
Long Island district increasing in-school learning amid new CDC studies
With CDC studies finding the spread of COVID-19 diminished in schools that followed proper precautions, a district on Long Island wants to bring back more students to the classrooms.
In fact, the Longwood School District in Suffolk County is now doubling its in-person learning this week as part of a three-week phase.
Report on nursing home COVID response critical of Cuomo, facility compliance
Governor Andrew Cuomo's initial guidance to admit COVID-19 patients into nursing homes "may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a new report.
"Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk," the report found.
The Attorney General's Office also found that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health's published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50%.
NYC vaccine sites reopen
Over a dozen vaccination sites are reopening in New York City Thursday after receiving more doses.
As those sites closed last week, 23,000 appointments were canceled.
They have now been rescheduled.
Washington Heights armory will only vaccinate NYC residents
NewYork-Presbyterian is changing the requirements to get vaccinated at the Washington Heights Armory after a report by the city showed that a majority of the vaccinations were going to those who live outside the five boroughs.
Paterson vaccine site opens
The vaccination site at International High School in Paterson, New Jersey is first come, first served. Hours before it opened, there were people waiting out in the cold to get in. Paterson Mayor Sayegh decided to open up vaccinations to any New Jersey resident who meets the CDC guidelines, so people don't have to make an appointment that could be weeks or months away.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired. Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the "impromptu vaccine clinic" took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.
Why it's hard to make COVID-19 vaccines and boost supplies
With demand for COVID-19 vaccines outpacing the world's supplies, a frustrated public and policymakers want to know: How can we get more? A lot more. Right away. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up production to hundreds of millions of doses - and any little hiccup could cause a delay. Some of their ingredients have never before been produced at the sheer volume needed.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question