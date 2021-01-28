Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates: White House predicts 90,000 US COVID deaths next month

The Biden administration warned it could be months before everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, this as the more contagious variant of the coronavirus has spread to at least 28 states.
Officials are now changing the rules on who can administer vaccines, calling on recently retired doctors and nurses to help and allowing people licensed in one state to cross state lines.
FEMA is now in talks with the Department of Defense to send as many as 10,000 troops across the country to help administer vaccine shots.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Report on nursing home COVID response critical of Cuomo, facility compliance
Governor Andrew Cuomo's initial guidance to admit COVID-19 patients into nursing homes "may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a new report.
"Government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes may have put residents at increased risk of harm in some facilities and may have obscured the data available to assess that risk," the report found.
The Attorney General's Office also found that a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health's published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50%.
NYC vaccine sites reopen
Over a dozen vaccination sites are reopening in New York City Thursday after receiving more doses.
As those sites closed last week, 23,000 appointments were canceled.
They have now been rescheduled.
Washington Heights armory will only vaccinate NYC residents
NewYork-Presbyterian is changing the requirements to get vaccinated at the Washington Heights Armory after a report by the city showed that a majority of the vaccinations were going to those who live outside the five boroughs.
Paterson vaccine site opens
The vaccination site at International High School in Paterson, New Jersey is first come, first served. Hours before it opened, there were people waiting out in the cold to get in. Paterson Mayor Sayegh decided to open up vaccinations to any New Jersey resident who meets the CDC guidelines, so people don't have to make an appointment that could be weeks or months away.
Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca nearing end of trial
While the push is on to get more of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is some hope on the horizon. Johnson & Johnson is getting closer to seeking emergency FDA approval for its vaccine which could be a big boost to the supply. It even has some advantages over the others.
Health experts weigh in on the truth about the COVID vaccine
Despite the outreach and efforts to increase communication, many people are still skeptical and are still asking questions about the vaccine. We asked the doctors for answers to many of those questions.
Dos and don'ts of making a COVID vaccine appointment
Getting an appointment for a COVID vaccine has proven to be a difficult task at times. 7 On Your Side has some dos and don'ts to try to make the process easier.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
