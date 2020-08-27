Coronavirus

COVID vaccine just as effective for older adults, early test results show

COVID-19 News and Information
A small group of older adults given Moderna Inc.'s experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed encouraging early results, the company said Wednesday.

The vaccine, created by the National Institutes of Health and made by Moderna, already has begun final testing in a study that is seeking 30,000 volunteers, including older ones.

But Moderna offered a first public peek of the earlier test results -- in 10 people ages 56 to 70, and 10 over 70 -- at a meeting of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine revved up the older adults' immune systems similarly to earlier vaccine tests in adults younger than 55, the company data shows. Side effects likewise were similarly mild among the age groups.

U.S. health officials say they hope to start offering vaccinations around the end of the year, but scientists caution there are no guarantees.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthvaccinesmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC unveils 'Bridge to School' mental health initiative
COVID News: Nassau County postpones high school fall sports
Families feel 'safe' with one NJ school's protocols
Teams to check school ventilation systems amid reopening criticism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: RNC night 3 speakers include Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway
Horrific attack on Brooklyn sidewalk by stranger leaves a woman in a coma
'Unsurvivable storm surge, catastrophic damage' feared from Hurricane Laura
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time
Woman's dog stolen and then sold, and you won't believe what happened next!
COVID News: Nassau County postpones high school fall sports
Show More
Families feel 'safe' with one NJ school's protocols
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
Retired FDNY battalion chief, WWII vet celebrated on 100th birthday
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
21 arrests in child sexual exploitation sweep, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News