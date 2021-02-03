Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine effective, UK study shows

Britain's health chief made the announcement Wednesday morning.
The study was done by Oxford University.
This comes as the UK government has been under pressure for its strategy to delay the second shot so more doses can be delivered to more people.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
COVID vaccination sites reopen in NYC
The nor'easter stopped vaccinations across New York City for two days. They will resume today, and now the eligibility is expanding. Restaurant workers are among those now eligible, Governor Andrew Cuomo says, but he is leaving the final decision up to local governments. The same goes for taxi and Uber drivers.
Storm cancels thousands of vaccine appointments
Connecticut's health department estimates about 10,000 appointments were canceled Monday due to the nor'easter.
"Yesterday's snow storm forced the cancellation of many, but not all, vaccination clinics in CT. We estimate roughly 10,000 appointments were cancelled. DPH has worked with vaccine providers to ensure that all cancelled appointments were rescheduled as quickly as possible. Many clinics that were forced to close will be offering longer clinics hours and weekend hours to accommodate anyone who had their appointment cancelled yesterday or today. We do not anticipate any issues with vaccine deliveries. Many will arrive today or tomorrow, which is in line with the vaccination plans of our providers."
Montclair School District suing town's education association
The Montclair School District is suing the Montclair Education Association since no agreement has been made when trying to return to a hybrid, in-person learning. The school district been negotiating with the Montclair Education Association (MEA) through a mediator since Saturday, January 23, in an attempt to enable the elementary school teachers and elementary and K-5 Special Education students to return to hybrid, in-person learning.
Cuomo announces states to get 20% more vaccine, expanding list of eligibility
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the federal government will increase the vaccine supply to states by another 5% to an additional 20% over the next three weeks. Because of that, he says local governments can add these groups such as taxi drivers, restaurant workers and developmentally disabled facilities to the 1B priorities.
Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID
New York City Democratic Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang announced he has tested positive for COVID. Yang released a statement on his positive result.
Capt. Tom Moore dies at 100 after testing positive for COVID-19
Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for healthcare workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100. His family announced his death on Twitter, posting a picture of him behind his walker in a happy moment, ready for an adventure.
"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of,'' the family's statement said. "Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.''
Biden administration moves to provide COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies
The Biden administration will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies next week, ramping up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are appearing, the White House said Tuesday. Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said some 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to grow as drugmakers increase production, allowing more doses to be allocated. Drug stores have become a mainstay for flu shots and shingles vaccines, and the industry is capable of vaccinating tens of millions of people monthly.
NJ Devils games postponed
The NHL announced that as a result of four additional Devils players being added to the COVID Protocol Absence list, the team's games have been postponed through at least Saturday, Feb. 6. As a precaution, the Devils facilities are closed to all players on the active roster, effective immediately, and it will remain that way until further notice.
The league is reviewing and revising the team's regular-season schedule. The Devils COVID Protocol list now includes Mackenzie Blackwood, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha, and Travis Zajac.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question