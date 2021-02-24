Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: 17% of US adults now vaccinated

Published reports say the FDA is set to allow the Pfizer vaccine to be stored in regular freezers as opposed to ultra-cold conditions.
Vaccine makers say they're on track to deliver 600 million doses by July. Pfizer is ramping up production and Moderna is now expecting to double its shipments by April.
"We are now targeting delivery of the second 100 million doses of our vaccine by the end of May, and a third 100 million doses by the end of July, a full two months ahead of schedule," said Dr. Stephen Hoge, President of Moderna.
Johnson & Johnson is set to release data on its one-dose vaccine, with emergency-use approval expected as soon as Friday.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC FEMA vaccine sites open
New York state's largest COVID vaccination site opens this morning - and it is not located at Yankee Stadium or the Javits Center, but on the campus of Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The mega-site is a joint partnership of New York state and FEMA. It is opening Wednesday along with another NY-FEMA mega-site at York College in Jamaica, Queens. Both sites have the capacity to vaccinate 3000 people a day, with all of those shots coming directly from the federal government.
NYC middle school staff returns Wednesday, students on Thursday
NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza spoke to Eyewitness News about the return of in-person learning for middle school students. About half of the schools will reopen with five-day-a-week instruction, while the others will have a hybrid model. The chancellor said parents should feel confident that they are doing everything they can to keep the infection rate low in the schools. Some 62,000 middle schoolers have opted-in to in-person learning.
Glasses wearers less likely to get COVID, study says
Wearing glasses might give you an extra layer of protection against COVID. A new study out of India found people who wear glasses are three times less likely to get the virus.
Researchers suggest that's because they're less likely to touch their eyes-- which can be a significant route of infection.
105-year-old survives COVID, offers advice to long life
A woman in Ocean County who tested positive for COVID-19 on her 105th birthday last month has recovered and now has some words of advice.
Lucia DeClerck said Tuesday she's feeling wonderful. She has now lived through two World Wars and two pandemics, and at 105 years old, she is even getting the hang of Zoom.
New Yorkers should wear 2 masks until at least June: Mayor
In New York City, which was the U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, the mayor is asking residents to wear two masks until at least June.
"Through June, keep doing exactly what you are doing," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. "Not just wear a mask, wear two. Social distancing, get tested monthly. If you do have a case in your home, have the person safely separate."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that layering a well-fitting cloth mask over a surgical mask is likely beneficial. Research suggested that when a person "double masks" -- wearing a polypropylene surgical mask with a cloth mask on top -- and the people around them did the same, the risk of transmitting the virus falls more than 95%. The benefit fell to 80% if only one person wore the double mask.
2nd case of South Africa variant on LI
A second case of the coronavirus variant first found in South Africa has been identified in New York, and like the first case, it is a resident from Nassau County. Governor Andrew Cuomo said 18 new cases of the UK variant were identified in New York, raising the state total to 54 known cases.
COVID relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
The House Budget Committee voted Monday to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package, setting up the legislation aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout to go to the House floor for a vote later this week. The package includes direct aid to small businesses, $1,400 direct checks to Americans making less than $75,000 annually, an increase in the child tax credit, direct funding to state and local governments and more money for vaccine distribution. The bill also includes funding for schools both at the secondary and higher education level.
However, in order for any package to become law it must pass both the House and the Senate. in the Senate, Democratic and Republican staffers will sit down as soon as Tuesday with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to hash out whether the $15 minimum wage is allowed under the budget reconciliation process, which would allow the package to pass with just 50 votes as opposed to 60 votes. MacDonough's decision will determine the outcome of the next steps for Biden's stimulus package and whether a minimum wage increase is included.
Barclays Center, MSG welcome Nets, Knicks fans
The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks hosted their first home games with fans in nearly a year at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, respectively, Tuesday night, as coronavirus restrictions eased in New York. The arenas have been used for voting over the past year, but otherwise, it's been quiet. And it's not just basketball fans who were excited, as owners of nearby businesses were anxious for an increase in customers.
Johnson & Johnson says it will be able to provide 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by end of March
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says it will be able to provide 20 million U.S. doses of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March, assuming it gets the greenlight from federal regulators. J&J disclosed the figure ahead of a Congressional hearing on Tuesday looking at the country's vaccine supply. White House officials cautioned last week that initial supplies of J&J's vaccine would be limited. COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say. The company reiterated that it will have capacity to provide 100 million vaccine doses to the U.S. by the end of June. That supply will help government officials reach the goal of having enough injections to vaccinate most adult Americans later this year. On a global scale, the company aims to produce 1 billion doses this year.
$1 billion in unpaid NYC rent due to COVID pandemic: Check your neighborhood
One billion dollars. That's how much tenants haven't been paying in rent in New York City alone since the pandemic started. Landlords can't evict people in New York right now, due to a moratorium. But many of them have been filing the paperwork to do so as soon as they are legally able. 7 On Your Side Investigates found big disparities in the eviction notices that have already been filed, which are affecting more people in minority communities and in the area's poorest neighborhoods.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question