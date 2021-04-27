Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: More than 5 million people in US skip their second dose

An ABC News poll taken reveals the vaccine pause may have caused lower trust in the vaccine. Less than half of Americans see the J&J vaccine as safe. 73% not vaccinated yet say they would not take the shot.
The CDC confirms that more than 5 million people may have passed the six-week window to get their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
"Them also putting the Johnson & Johnson on pause, it really made me think more than twice about going back and getting the second one," said Mary Morris, a vaccine recipient.
In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice is offering a $100 savings bond for any 16 to 35 year old willing to get a shot.
"I'm telling you, it's time, West Virginia, to shut this thing down," Justice said.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Archdiocese of New York schools to be fully open in September
As New York State continues its reopening process, the Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York announced its plans to be open for a full five days a week of in-person instruction for all students beginning in September 2021, as long as health directives from federal, state, and local county health agencies allow, and the community infection rate remains at appropriate levels. This will eliminate the need for hybrid learning or remote classes next school year. Before and after care programs will also begin at the start of the new school year.
All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York have been open for in-person learning five days a week since last September, with a limited number of schools operating on a hybrid model due to space considerations. As the Center for Disease Control and New York State publishes specific regulations, recommendations, and guidance, the schools will adapt their plans to ensure compliance with federal, state and local officials.
CDC issues new outdoor face mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.
If you're fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can now take your mask off at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households. The CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings.
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
The deadline for Americans to obtain a REAL ID card has been pushed back once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday. The new enforcement date is now May 3, 2023.
The federal government says air travelers 18 or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card or another TSA-acceptable for security checkpoints to fly domestically.
The regulation was put in place in 2005 to ensure that travelers' identity in light of the 9/11 attacks, according to the DHS, but only recently did all 50 states come into compliance.
NY mass vaccination sites to allow walk-in appointments
Beginning Thursday, April 29, all New York mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for anyone age 16 and up.
"All you have to do is show up," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
How you can help India amid devastating COVID-19 surge
As India faces an overwhelming surge of record-breaking COVID-19 cases and deaths, humanitarian organizations are offering ways to help the country in dire need of resources.
Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE), a global humanitarian agency that helps in delivering emergency relief, has been working with its India chapter to provide on-the-ground resources during the crisis.
Since pandemic began, CARE India has aided more than 400,000 people in the most marginalized sections of the country with PPE and dry ration support, a CARE spokesperson told ABC News.
Newark public schools expand in-person learning to 4 days per week
Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon announced an increase in the number of days students are in their classrooms for the rest of the school year.
Students across the district will now attend classes in person four days each week, with some schools already at five days. This is all based on the precautions that have been in use to protect students, staff and administrators.
LI Official calls for NY beaches to open at 100% capacity
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is set to announce Wednesday she is calling for the state to increase beach capacity to 100% starting Memorial Day weekend. She plans to make the announcement at 12 p.m. in Long Beach.
NYC schools to add mental health support for children
New York City will be adding more than 500 psychologists and social workers to the city's public schools to help students cope with the psychological and emotional trauma caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.
Walk-up appointments available in CT
Governor Ned Lamont announced that beginning Tuesday, more than 50 providers of COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut will no longer require an appointment prior to providing individuals with vaccinations. Connecticut residents will be able walk-up to the clinic and receive a vaccination on-the-spot. The no-appointment, walk-up clinics are part of a continuing series of efforts aimed at making it easier for Connecticut residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Connecticut continues to be among the leaders in the nation with the most shots per capita.
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
