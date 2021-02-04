Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Can you mix and match vaccine doses? UK study examines data

The vaccines being rolled out now require two doses, and people are supposed to get two shots of the same kind, weeks apart.
Guidelines in Britain and the U.S. say the vaccines aren't interchangeable, but can be mixed if the same kind isn't available for the second dose or if it's not known what was given for the first shot.
Participants in the government-funded study will get one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine followed by a dose from Pfizer, or vice versa.
"This study will give us greater insight into how we can use vaccines to stay on top of this nasty disease," said Jonathan Van Tam, the U.K.'s deputy chief medical officer.
He said that given the challenges of immunizing millions of people amid a global vaccine shortage, there would be advantages to having data that could support more "flexible" immunization campaigns.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Vaccine appointment tips for seniors
The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage.
But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.
NYC vaccine push, Yankee Stadium site set to open
Friday is opening day at Yankee Stadium - not for baseball, but for a mass COVID vaccination site.
It's going to be for Bronx residents only and by appointment only. The goal is to get more people in the Bronx protected from COVID-19, which is currently infecting more people here than in any other part of the city.
Teen falls into 10-month coma before pandemic, wakes up to new world
Joseph Flavill slipped out of one world and woke up in another. On March 1, 2020, when the 19-year-old was struck by a car in central England, the United Kingdom had recorded just 23 cases of a concerning new virus. The vast majority of COVID-19 infections were still confined to China, and the United States had confirmed just one death.
Now, the teenager has begun to emerge from a 10-month coma, elating his family but confronting them with a new question: How do you explain a year like no other?
Animal Care Center in Manhattan shut down due to COVID
Due to COVID-related staffing shortages, the Manhattan ACC will be closed starting Wednesday. ACC says they have started transporting as many animals as they can to their Brooklyn and Staten Island care centers.
Face masks showing up in mail are part of latest scam
Face masks are showing up in mailboxes even though the recipients are saying they didn't order them.
Consumers are reporting that the masks show up in just a regular brown mailing envelope, labeled with Amazon and China. However, there is no invoice or paperwork, just the face mask.
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19
The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.
As some teachers' unions balk at resuming in-person instruction before teachers are inoculated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky says, "Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools." Walensky cited CDC data showing that social distancing and wearing a mask significantly reduce the spread of the virus in school settings.
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine does more than prevent people from falling seriously ill - it appears to reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak.
The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the vaccine, could vindicate the British government's controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between doses has been four weeks.
Pop-up COVID vaccination sites coming to New York this week
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. Officials say the sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.
Catering halls to reopen in Nassau County as COVID cases decrease
Nassau County officials announced Wednesday they are reopening catering halls as the number of coronavirus cases goes down. With Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement last week about weddings being able to start in mid-March with no more than 150 guests and COVID testing, there is a light at the end of the tunnel at places like the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.
NJ increases capacity for restaurants, other businesses
Indoor capacity at restaurants and other businesses in New Jersey will increase to 35%, up from the current 25%, and they will be allowed to stay open past 10 p.m. But while Governor Murphy will let the businesses stay open later, local governments will be given the flexibility to put into place their own restrictions on the hours of operation. The maximum number of people allowed inside will still be capped at 150.
NYC health commissioner tests positive
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi announced Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has mild but manageable symptoms and that he has been in touch with New York City's Test and Trace Corps to ensure that anyone who was potentially exposed is offered services and care.
"This is a reminder, if we ever needed one, that COVID is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill," he said.
'You don't want COVID': Michael Strahan grateful for support after COVID-19 diagnosis
Michael Strahan sent a message to his "Good Morning America" colleagues Wednesday, thanking them and everyone for their well wishes and advice after his COVID-19 diagnosis. He said he's doing well and is trying to rest and hydrate as much as he can, so he can regain his strength to go back to work. He said he's been self-isolating and following all COVID-19 protocols but warned others to be cautious.
"I do feel a lot better, and I'm just thankful to be on the side of it that I am," Strahan said. "I miss work; for my own sanity, I've got to get out of this house...You don't want COVID. You don't want to have to go through everything that it brings with it."
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
