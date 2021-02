Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Health officials fear large Super Bowl gatherings

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic is on a collision course with one of the biggest sporting events of the year: Super Bowl Sunday.Health officials fear that the large gatherings could spark another surge.It comes as the U.S. is struggling to contain new variants of the virus.COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in New York and New Jersey have suspended operations on Sunday because of the winter storm.Governor Cuomo lifted a statewide ban on higher-risk school sports beginning February 1st , and left it to local officials whether to allow games and matches to resume. In New York City, no sports at all have been played in public schools since last March. On Saturday, About U is helping to organize four rallies across the city in the afternoon to draw attention to the issue, which they say has left public school students without a level playing field.The competition to simply get a vaccine appointment has been called COVID's version of "The Hunger Games" which is leaving the most vulnerable group, 65 and up, at a supreme disadvantage. But 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has some tips on leveling the pandemic playing field.You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.