Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Nation's vaccination rate down 20% from last week

Here are more of today's headlines:

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC as well as states around the nation are using the upcoming holiday to get more Americans vaccinated.This after the nation's vaccination rate dropped to two million shots a day.That's a 20% decrease from just the week before.Eligibility expands in New York to try to get things back to a sense of normal. Now, tourists coming into the Big Apple can get their shots in the city, and that's just one part of the efforts to get more people vaccinated this weekend.Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.aa