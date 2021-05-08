Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Nation's vaccination rate down 20% from last week

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Nation finding new ways to push to get people vaccinated

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC as well as states around the nation are using the upcoming holiday to get more Americans vaccinated.

This after the nation's vaccination rate dropped to two million shots a day.

That's a 20% decrease from just the week before.

What to know about coronavirus:

Here are more of today's headlines:



NYC gets green light to vaccinate tourists

Eligibility expands in New York to try to get things back to a sense of normal. Now, tourists coming into the Big Apple can get their shots in the city, and that's just one part of the efforts to get more people vaccinated this weekend.

When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

