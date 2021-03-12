Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Novavax nears end of US trial, could submit to FDA in May

Novavax is expected to finish its trial in May, and at that time could submit to the FDA for emergency use authorization.
That's after announcing the company's UK trial showed 100% protection against hospitalizations and death.
The trial data also showed it was 96% effective in symptomatic disease caused by the original virus, and 86% effective against the variant that originated in the UK.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC doctors reflect on 1 year of COVID-19 pandemic
As a mass vaccination effort is underway for the world to seek a return to normal, two doctors who worked the front lines last March are reflecting on the year.
9/11 tribute in NYC will once again include live reading of names
A year after a disagreement over coronavirus protocols spawned competing Sept. 11 ceremonies in New York, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks will be marked with the traditional reading of victims' names at the World Trade Center's memorial plaza.
Commemorations will also again include the Tribute in Light, the art installation consisting of two beams of light evoking the twin towers destroyed in the attack.
Watch the newscast from the night the world changed - March 11, 2020
On March 11, 2020, everything changed. It was the date that former President Trump suspended travel from 26 European countries. New York City became a ghost town, with many of the streets seemingly empty. The NBA had also decided to suspend its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19. That player was Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert. He has since recovered. The NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2020 was also announced at postponed on March 11, 2020.
1 in 5 in US lost someone close in COVID pandemic: Poll
About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research illustrates how the stage is set for a two-tiered recovery. The public's worry about the virus has dropped to its lowest point since the fall, before the holidays brought skyrocketing cases into the new year.
COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign features former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama urging vaccinations
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and their respective former first ladies are part of a newly released ad campaign urging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine when it is their turn, a push that is aimed squarely at combating vaccine skepticism.
There are two ads in the campaign: a minute-long, more personal spot that shows the four former presidents and former first ladies receiving their vaccines, and another that features Clinton, Bush and Obama standing together to urge Americans to step up and get vaccinated, CNN reported.
Denmark pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to probe reports of blood clots
Denmark has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after reports of blood clots in some people, but its health authority said Thursday it has no evidence the vaccine was responsible.
Other experts pointed out that of the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine shots administered elsewhere, including in Britain, there have been no reported cases of the vaccine causing blood clots or related problems.
What is a vaccine booster shot? Moderna is already starting volunteer trials
Moderna is now testing out its potential COVID-19 vaccine boosters for protection against emerging variants.
The pharmaceutical company says 60 people who have already been given the Moderna vaccine will get the booster shot.
The pandemic forced a massive work-from-home experiment. What happens next?
In March 2020, companies across the US abruptly shuttered their offices and instructed employees to work from home indefinitely as a result of the pandemic.
At first, many thought the shutdowns would last a couple months. But one year later, millions of workers are still working remotely. The pandemic has forced a large segment of the global workforce to go through a remote-work experiment on a scale never seen before -- and a lot has changed in the last 12 months.
$1,400 payments from COVID relief bill to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, meaning $1,400 stimulus payments should hit people's bank accounts this weekend, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
"Some people in the country will start seeing those in those direct deposits in their bank accounts this weekend," she said Thursday during a press briefing. "And payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks."
However, the extension of federal unemployment benefits along with the enhanced child tax credit and more generous Affordable Care Act subsidies may take a few weeks -- or even a few months -- to arrive.
New York to end mandatory quarantine for domestic travelers
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory starting April 1st. While no longer required, the NYS Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution. Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
