Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Travel to open back up in Europe, but should you go?

The head of the European Union said in a published report that "All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated."
"With the vaccine, you should be able to travel, especially domestically. Now, international travel is still a question in the public health community, especially the E.U. where you have countries like France, Spain, and Italy, which have vaccinated just 7% of its population," said Dr. Imran Ali, a physician fellow at Mount Sinai Health.
Meanwhile, as the weather warms up, Dr. Anthony Fauci expects guidelines on wearing masks to be revised soon.
"I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low," Dr. Fauci said.
NYC's remaining opt-in students return to class
Monday is the first day back in classrooms for thousands of New York City school students. 51,000 students who opted in over the past month will return, marking the first time they will see the inside of their classrooms in more than a year. This group is among a total 378,000 students who have opted for in-person learning out of 1.1 million New York City school students.
NY movie theaters, zoos, museums expand capacity
New York continues its slow and methodical approach to reopening from the coronavirus pandemic Monday with increased capacity restrictions at several types of businesses, including movie theaters, zoos and museums. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that museum and zoo capacities would increase to 50%, while movie theaters capacity expands to 33%. Still, masks are required when a patron is not eating or drinking.
NJ reopening announcement Monday
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is promising a "major announcement" Monday in the state's reopening from the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy indicated last week that an announcement on outdoor activities like graduations and summer at the beaches was forthcoming, and more information is expected at the governor's 1 p.m. news conference. "We don't want to lurch," Murphy said. "We're the only state in America that has not lurched, in other words, gone forward and then had to pull something back. We don't want to start that now. But we also owe people our best guess as to what it's going to look like for graduations, summer on the beaches, and whatnot."
NY positivity rate dips below 2%
New York's statewide positivity rate on Saturday was just 1.88%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday. The state's 7-day average has now dropped to 2.19%, the lowest rate since November 8.
Pakistan offers essential supplies to help India
India's rival Pakistan is offering to send essential medical supplies to its neighbor that's in the grip of a devastating coronavirus surge that has depleted oxygen stocks and other hospital needs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that as a gesture of solidarity with the people of India, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and and related items.
Bangkok imposes restrictions as cases rise
Thailand on Sunday reported 2,438 new cases and 11 deaths, as Bangkok braced for the closure of entertainment and sport venues as part of measures health care workers say are not enough to relieve overburdened hospitals. The Thai capital has seen a rapid rise in infections since early April, and its governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, announced the two-week closures starting Monday. They include gyms, public parks, zoos, exhibition and meeting centers, nurseries and boxing stadiums. Those not wearing masks in public face penalties.
Bill introduced to extend NY eviction moratorium until August 31
Two New York state lawmakers introduced legislation to extend the state's eviction moratorium until August 31. At the moment, it's set to expire on Friday. The moratorium provides relief to people struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.
