Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: More Americans vaccinated than number of confirmed cases for first time

"With more and more people getting vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of CDC.
The CDC issued new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated. They say Americans who have received the full dose of COVID-19 vaccines can get together indoors in small groups with family and friends without masks or social distancing.
They say if grandparents are fully vaccinated they can visit and even hug family members who aren't vaccinated as long as no one is high risk.
But, with new variants of the virus here in the U.S., the CDC is urging even vaccinated Americans to wear masks and social distance when in public.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Connecticut announces 1st death from more contagious COVID variant
On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the first death in the state from the more contagious COVID variant first found in the U.K. Lamont did not talk about the fatality during his on-camera news conference, but did speak about the variant and the need to still be vigilant.
MTA launches vaccine tracker
The MTA launched a new vaccination site locator on its popular 'Live Subway Map.' It's intended to help New Yorkers easily find subway stops near COVID vaccination sites. Map users just tap the 'new vaccine' icon, which unveils the vaccine locations. Each location is clickable and leads to all sorts of information, including the type of vaccination available at that site and a link to the appointment.
Women-owned businesses in NYC showing perseverance amid pandemic
Walk down any street in New York City these days, and the scars inflicted by the lingering pandemic are everywhere. They can be seen in the "for rent" signs of once thriving businesses now closed, in the makeshift sidewalk seating of restaurants barely hanging on and even in the masked faces of COVID-weary pedestrians. However, look a little deeper and there are plenty of stories of resilience and determination, specifically with women-owned businesses.
CDC data on HIV shows alarming impact of COVID
Three new CDC studies find the pandemic is negatively impacting HIV care. Specifically, three studies from CDC researchers found: nearly 700,000 fewer HIV screening tests from March to September 2020 compared to the same timeframe last year. It also showed an estimated 21% drop in prescripts for PrEP, a once daily pill that can prevent HIV, from March to September, according to a model. The studies also found a 78% drop in outpatient visits for HIV care from January to June 2020.
Ohio man, 91, recovering after accidentally being vaccinated twice in one day
Receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines is not unheard of, but doctors say you should wait weeks between each shot.
That didn't happen with an Ohio man who is now recovering after he received back-to-back vaccine doses.
NY to open 10 new mass vaccination sites in coming weeks
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that as the federal vaccine supply continues to increase, New York will establish 10 additional state-run mass vaccination sites.
Jersey City prioritizing teachers
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced that beginning March 15, the city will dedicate the full allotment of vaccines directly to the 4,700 teachers and staff within the Jersey City Public School System in order to safely return the nearly 30,000 students to full-time in-person learning. The school vaccination program allows for classrooms citywide to reopen in-person learning beginning April 22, with social distancing and all other COVID-19 protocols strictly followed throughout all school buildings.
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials. The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
NYC high schools reopen to in-person learning March 22
High school students will return to NYC public schools in-person on March 22, Mayor de Blasio will announce this morning. 55,000 students who had previously opted in will return to in-person learning in 488 schools. Reopening high schools will return 17,000 staff members. About half of high schools will be able to serve all or most of their students five days a week.
Which credit cards offer the best cash rewards for COVID-era spending?
When it comes to choosing a credit card, there is really no "one size fits all." But nowadays everyone wants cards offering the most rewards. So which are the best reward credit cards as our spending habits change in this age of COVID? 7 On Your Side has your answers.
Third stimulus check updates: What's next
The House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the Senate version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, a timeline that could see the sweeping legislation signed into law early this week. On Monday evening, the House will vote on the terms for the bill's consideration, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement, and the chamber will vote to approve the changes made in the Senate the following day. That vote is expected to succeed on a party line, as it did in the Senate, with a narrow Democratic majority. If the House does pass the bill, Biden is expected to sign it soon thereafter, days before benefits from the December stimulus are set to expire. The nearly $2 trillion package includes up to $1,400 stimulus checks to many Americans, and billions of dollars for states and municipalities, schools, small businesses and vaccine distribution.
How COVID relief bill will impact New York
Fresh off the Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was back in New York on Sunday to promote what he said would be the plan's $100 billion impact on his home state. The Democrat detailed aid that he said would be headed to schools, small businesses, museums, restaurants, transit, theaters, vaccine distribution and local governments plus the $1,400 in direct aid that most New Yorkers are slated to receive as part of the relief package.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
