Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: US has lowest number of deaths since April 2020

The number of COVID patients in hospitals nationwide is now the fewest since last October.
And the daily average death count is below 600. That's the lowest since April 2020!
Meanwhile, there is more good news about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. New data shows they're just as safe and effective for pregnant women as the rest of the population.
What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
Bill Maher tests positive for COVID
HBO's Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID. The show made the announcement on Thursday night, tweeting that the Friday, May 14 taping of 'Realtime with Bill Maher' had been cancelled. Maher tested positive despite being vaccinated. According to the show, he is asymptomatic and no other staff or crew members have tested positive so far.
May 13, 2021
NYC, NYS reviewing new CDC mask guidance
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo say they are reviewing updated guidance from the CDC stating that fully vaccinated people can safely stop wearing masks in many indoor and outdoor settings. In a statement, de Blasio said masks "will still be important for schools, public transportation, healthcare and congregate settings and more. But the message is clear: vaccinations are the way to bring our city, our lives, back."
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors
In a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues - even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds. The announcement comes as the CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people - people who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose - in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.
EXPLAINER: What fully vaccinated people can, cannot do according to CDC's new mask guidelines
People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can ditch masks and social distancing both indoors and outdoors -- except under certain circumstances, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. The easing guidance is a major step toward resuming life pre-pandemic -- but is likely to open the door to confusion. Here is everything to know about the eased masking guidelines.
Where COVID-19 has and hasn't spread since states reopened: Analysis
Bars, gyms and restaurants are just a few settings health experts warned could become hotbeds for COVID-19 spread as states began reopening in the spring and summer of 2020 following the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Yet, public data analyzed by ABC News appears to tell a different story. The data from states across the country suggests those shops and retail locations only accounted for a small percentage, if any, of new outbreaks after the pandemic's initial wave in 2020. While experts believe that mitigation measures such as reduced capacity, gradual reopening and mask wearing contributed to keeping outbreak numbers low, they say more could have been done to push those numbers down further and make testing and tracing more robust.
Vaccine with a side of fries
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an initiative with Shake Shack where vaccinated New Yorkers can get a card for a free Shake Shack burger and get free fries for a month if they show the Shack Burger Card while ordering a burger or sandwich.
Get your #COVID19 vaccine with a side of fries! Join me at City Hall with a major announcement from @ShakeShack and more #StreetsWeek updates! https://t.co/oCaYIlhSdJ— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2021
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
aa