Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: AstraZeneca lowers vaccine efficacy to 76% after review

The company now says its vaccine is 76% effective in preventing the spread of COVID, down from 79%.
It comes after the independent data and safety-monitoring board expressed concern over the earlier findings and urged AstraZeneca to work with the board to review its efficacy data.
AstraZeneca still says its vaccine is 100% effective against severe COVID symptoms and the need for hospitalization.
Here are more of today's headlines:
New health guidance released for NJ schools
New Jersey health officials released revised guidance for local departments on K-12 in-class operations.
"If masking and frequent hand washing can be maintained by students, educators, and support staff in a classroom, then full-time, in-person instruction can begin with the distance between students within that classroom reduced to three feet," Gov. Phil Murphy said. The governor said he expected all K-12 students to be in-person learning this fall.
Yonkers in-person learning
Yonkers will expand in-person learning starting April 12. The district previously announced plans to return all hybrid students to 4-day a week learning. Yonkers' superintendent says the return to more in-person learning will follow guidelines set by the CDC and the state and county health departments.
Another grim milestone
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 30 million and is now 30,004,079, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Belgium reverts to tighter Easter lockdown amid virus spike
Belgium is reintroducing a strict lockdown in response to a surge of new COVID-19 infections, with the government saying Wednesday that schools would close and residents would have limited access to nonessential businesses. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the nation's health. Confirmed new cases in Belgium increased 40% over the last week and hospital admissions rose 28% following a long stable period. According to the government, COVID-19 infections are doubling every two weeks in Belgium now, with most clusters detected in schools and workplaces.
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours as part of USPS 10-year plan, postmaster says
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday announced plans to slow mail delivery standards and cut hours at some post offices as part of a 10-year strategy to stabilize the struggling agency. Details of the long-awaited plan come at a time of intense scrutiny on the U.S. Postal Service over persistent delivery delays under DeJoy, a major GOP donor who took over the agency last summer. The plan also includes a proposal to consolidate underused post offices, hinted at a potential postage rate increase and detailed investments in new delivery vehicles, among other things.
College students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
Students at the University of Oregon and Oregon State are filing proposed class action lawsuits demanding a refund, saying they didn't get what they paid for when the schools transition to online instruction. Now, the three students involved in the lawsuits want their money back.
Newark public schools to provide testing
Newark Public Schools announced a partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., the organism company, to provide pooled SARS-CoV-2 testing. As part of Newark's planned return to in-person learning on April 12, the district will be implementing weekly testing of students, teachers and staff at local PK -12 schools, beginning with a pilot program at New Jersey Regional Day. Other schools in the district will begin testing when they resume hybrid in-person instruction on April 12, 2021.
NY launches new health training program for citizens
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a new health training program for citizens so they are informed and educated for future health emergencies. Enrollment for the free program opens Wednesday and it starts April 30.
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Proof of vaccination may allow us to begin resuming our normal activities in the near future.
Photos that display the COVID-19 vaccination card like a badge of honor have been making the rounds on social media for months, but the card is more than fodder for selfies, it could be your ticket to freedom in the coming months -- so it should be protected as such.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
