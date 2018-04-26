NEW YORK (WABC) --It's the facial promised to close up your pores and increase blood flow, among other benefits -- if you can handle constant freezing cold air on your face.
I tried out the cryofacial at HigherDOSE in New York City. The treatment puts you in the not-so-hot seat for 10 minutes of liquid nitrogen in your face.
RELATED: Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
It can be an add-on feature after the infrared body wrap ($30-$35), or a standalone treatment ($55).
Think you want to try it? Check out the video above -- the results may surprise you!
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts