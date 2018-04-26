GLAM LAB

Putting the trend to the test: Are cryofacials key to better skin?

ABC7NY producer Johanna Trupp puts the cryofacial trend to the test.

Johanna C. Trupp and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's the facial promised to close up your pores and increase blood flow, among other benefits -- if you can handle constant freezing cold air on your face.

I tried out the cryofacial at HigherDOSE in New York City. The treatment puts you in the not-so-hot seat for 10 minutes of liquid nitrogen in your face.

RELATED: Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?

It can be an add-on feature after the infrared body wrap ($30-$35), or a standalone treatment ($55).

Think you want to try it? Check out the video above -- the results may surprise you!

