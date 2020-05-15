Coronavirus Updates: Connecticut death toll surpasses 3,200; state moves towards reopening

Governor Ned Lamont reported Friday 66 additional deaths, bringing Connecticut's total to 3,285. There have been 36,085 confirmed cases, but the number of new hospitalizations decreased again.
As the state moves towards reopening, the governor touched on the economic impact the pandemic has had on workers in the state.
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers?
See how our communities are making a difference
RELATED
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share Your Stay Home Stories With Us
PHOTOS:Coronavirus in New York City
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MAY 15, 2020
Connecticut businesses prepare for phased reopening
Next week Connecticut takes a big step forward, giving many businesses the green light to reopen.
CVS opening 12 new COVID-19 test sites
CVS is opening 12 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Connecticut. Anyone seeking a test must schedule an appointment. Those receiving the test will remain in their cars and a pharmacist will oversee the test at the drive-thru window. For more information and to register visit cvs.com.
MAY 14, 2020
Some Senate Democrats want next week's reopening delayed
Some Democratic state senators are asking Gov. Ned Lamont to delay his plan to begin reopening Connecticut next week. The request was included in one of two letters released Thursday by a group of senators expressing concern about how some parts of the state are still seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases.
Lawmakers said it would be a "great loss" to reopen Connecticut without "evidence-based protections" in place. Among the list of suggestions is sample testing of grocery store users.
Education funding
Connecticut is receiving $111 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to help school districts during the global pandemic.
The Connecticut State Department of Education is developing an application process for school districts, who will have to explain how they plan to use the funds and how remote learning will be part of their plan.
Hospital flyovers
The Connecticut Air National Guard is conducting a statewide flyover Thursday to salute the state's health care workers.
The guard's C-130H aircraft flew above hospitals and other health care facilities beginning shortly after 11 a.m. in Torrington, and were to end shortly before 1 p.m. in Enfield.
Connecticut Food Bank
Food insecurity is a growing problem in Connecticut amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the Connecticut Food Bank continues to step up to feed those in need. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling are joining the Connecticut Food Bank Thursday at a drive-thru mobile pantry event at the Veteran's Memorial Park and Marina in Fairfield County, the organization's largest hunger relief effort to date.
MAY 13, 2020
Food insecurity
The parking lot at Hamen Middle School is now a drop-off and pick-up center for donated food items for the Connecticut food bank. Donations and pick-ups resume at the school Thursday morning starting at 9 a.m.
Largest shipment of PPE yet
Connecticut received its single largest shipment of PPE yet including more than 6 million surgical masks and 100,000 surgical gowns and thermometers.
Hospital flyovers
The Connecticut Air National Guard will conduct a statewide flyover Thursday to salute the state's health care workers.
The guard's C-130H aircraft are expected to fly above hospitals and other health care facilities beginning shortly after 11 a.m. beginning in Torrington, and ending shortly before 1 p.m. in Enfield. Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said it's a way to show "appreciation to the thousands of heroes at the front line battling COVID-19."
Restaurant re-openings
A coalition of local businesses and associations is calling on the governor to allow Connecticut restaurants to offer some indoor dining, arguing that outdoor-only seating will not be enough to financially sustain the industry.
The letter, released Wednesday by the Connecticut Restaurant Association, asks Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont to commit to a June 3 opening for indoor dining at 50% capacity of normal operations.
Prison ordered to speed up inmate releases
A judge in Connecticut has ruled that officials at the federal prison in Danbury are not moving fast enough to protect inmates from the coronavirus and has ordered authorities to implement a process by Friday to move as many prisoners as possible to home confinement.
U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in Hartford issued the order Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit filed by four Danbury inmates, who say prison officials are not taking seriously a directive in early April from Attorney General William Barr to maximize transfers to home confinement.
MAY 12, 2020
Lamont gets tested
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made an example of himself Tuesday, getting screened for the coronavirus as the state looks to significantly increase testing before it begins the planned reopening of the economy on May 20.
The governor, who did not immediately receive his test results, said the state has increased testing from about 18,000 per week two weeks ago to about 29,000 per week.
Inflammatory syndrome
At least five children in Connecticut were being treated Tuesday for a dangerous inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Juan Salazar, the physician-in-chief at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, said two patients there are believed to have the rare condition, which mirrors Kawasaki disease, affecting the blood vessels and organs. Tests are being conducted on a third child who may be suffering from either the new syndrome or traditional Kawasaki, Salazar said.
Protective equipment
The governor on Tuesday showed off the state's largest single shipment of personal protective equipment to help frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The shipment from China includes 6 million surgical masks, 500,000 protective masks, 100,000 surgical gowns and 100,000 temporal thermometers.
Lamont said the supplies are being sorted to be sent out to first responders, hospital staff, nursing homes workers and others.
CT governor fires health commissioner
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has fired the state's public health commissioner in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because of a series of missteps dating to last year, a state official said Tuesday. The governor announced Tuesday that he had replaced Renee Coleman-Mitchell with Deidre Gifford, commissioner of the state Department of Social Services who will also serve as acting public health commissioner. The official announcement did not say why Coleman-Mitchell was replaced.
MAY 11, 2020
New cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome
Yale New Haven Hospital has reported its first cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. YNHCH currently has three patients diagnosed with the syndrome believed to be tied to COVID-19.
Virtual graduation
The University of Connecticut held its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony over the weekend. Undergraduate and graduate students, friends and family watched the live-streamed commencement on UConn's YouTube channel.
Gun rights lawsuit
Gun rights supporters sued Lamont and several police chiefs over the coronavirus-related suspension of fingerprinting services needed to obtain gun and ammunition permits.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League filed the lawsuit Saturday in U.S. District Court, saying a March 17 executive order issued by the Democratic governor violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Summer camps can open in June
Connecticut officials plan to allow summer camps to open next month with some strict guidelines to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The commissioner of the state Office of Early Childhood said Monday that camps will be allowed to open June 29 with a limit of 30 campers per program. Commissioner Beth Bye says there will be waivers available for large camps that can demonstrate they have the space.
MAY 10, 2020
State seeking volunteers
Connecticut is seeking more volunteers to help communities respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
Specifically, adults are needed to help non-profits that serve senior citizens, and people with intellectual disabilities. CLICK HERE for more information on how to sign up
Volunteer recruitment expansion
Governor Ned Lamont said that the State of Connecticut and its nonprofit partners are continuing to seek volunteers willing to help communities respond to the COVID-10 crisis. The state's volunteer recruitment effort is being expanded to bolster the ranks of volunteers needed at nonprofits that offer support to children and adults in programs for intellectual disabilities and behavioral health settings, as well as organizations that support senior citizens.
MAY 9, 2020
CT numbers
Connecticut confirmed 573 additional positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state's total to 32,984. Numbers released by Governor Ned Lamont also revealed 58 new coronavirus-related deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,932. Total current hospitalizations dropped by 35, down to 1,301.
Nursing homes
The state health department distributed iPads to Connecticut nursing homes Saturday with an order to help residents who have been unable to have visitors since March stay in touch with friends and relatives. The iPads, paid for with civil fines, were being delivered in time for Mother's Day Sunday. Each of the state's 215 nursing homes was to receive a number of the devices based on the facility's size.
Virtual commencement
The University of Connecticut held its first ever virtual commencement Saturday, with thousands of graduates and parents tuning in on tablets and smartphones. The names of the graduates scrolled like movie credits at the end of the 35-minute ceremony.
MAY 8, 2020
Officials announce reopening protocols
Officials in Connecticut laid out the protocols they expect businesses to follow as they launch a reopening slated to start on May 20. It looks very similar to what's being called for in other states - with face masks required in all businesses, contactless payment encouraged and physical barriers put up where possible. Restaurants will be outdoor dining only at first and hair salons by appointment-only. Officials say business owners should only open up if they feel comfortable.
CT numbers
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says the death toll rose by 77 in the state on Friday, but the number of people in the hospital declined slightly. There are 1,336 people still being treated in Connecticut hospitals, while the death toll stands at 2,874 with 32,411 confirmed cases.
MAY 7, 2020
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut is showing positive signs it can meet criteria set for the planned May 20 initial reopening date. He noted Thursday how hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline and the state is making progress toward building a 30-day stockpile of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Nurses honored
Gov. Ned Lamont honored nurses and other health care workers Thursday at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.
The event coincided with National Nurses Week. Lamont gave a speech, and health care workers paused for a prayer.
UConn sued
The father of a University of Connecticut student alleges in a new lawsuit the school's online learning programs put in place because of the coronavirus are inadequate and UConn should refund some tuition and fees.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Long Island, New York, seeks class action status to represent other UConn students who paid tuition and fees for this spring's semester, The Hartford Courant reported.
Juvenile detention center workers call for more precautions
Workers at Connecticut's juvenile detention centers are calling on state judicial officials to improve precautions against the coronavirus, after employees and youths tested positive for the virus. Union leaders say workers need N95 masks, and they're urging judicial officials to work with them on plans to better protect workers and detained youth.
Judicial officials say numerous precautions are being taken at the two centers in Hartford and Bridgeport. They also say surgical masks are available for all staff and youths, and there is a worldwide shortage of N95 masks. The unions say 17 workers and eight juveniles at the centers have tested positive for the virus.
Connecticut Food Bank giving out 32 tons of food
A Connecticut food bank is giving away 32 tons of food Thursday to help needy residents combat the coronavirus pandemic. The drive-thru mobile pantry event is distributing 50,000 meals to Bridgeport residents in collaboration with the Connecticut Food Bank and community partners.
MAY 6, 2020
More than 2 dozen Connecticut statues outfitted with face masks
If they can do it, so can you. Historical figures, depicted in statues around the capital city in Connecticut, are now being outfitted with face masks.
Hartford's master gardener came up with the idea to put masks on the statues to serve as a good reminder to residents to always wear a mask in public.
Voters with health conditions eligible for absentee ballots
Connecticut residents with heart conditions, diabetes and other health problems that could make them more susceptible to the coronavirus will be eligible to vote by absentee ballot, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced Wednesday.
Health care workers and first responders also qualify, she said.
Fraud task force
A joint federal and state task force has been formed in Connecticut to investigate fraud related to the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.
The task force will focus on price gouging, fraud in health care and government programs, consumer and small business scams, lending scams, charity fraud and cyber fraud. Violators could face state or federal criminal prosecution or civil fines and penalties, or both.
Nonresident beach ban
East Lyme officials have voted to ban nonresidents from the town's three beaches beginning Memorial Day weekend, in an effort to keep beaches open by limiting crowds and allowing for social distancing.
The town's Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved the ban during a virtual meeting Monday, The Day newspaper reported.
Thank you for truckers
Truckers driving on the interstate in Connecticut got a big thank you for their continued work during the pandemic. A large American flag hanging above a hand-painted sign that reads "Thank you truckers" is hanging between exits 2 and 3 of the NB lanes of I-95.
Higher Education in the fall
The state laid out guidance for colleges and universities to reopen in the fall. Schools are also being advised to prepare for remote education. Each institution will need to develop reopening plans around repopulation of the campus, monitoring health conditions, containment if the virus is detected, and a shutdown if necessary.
MAY 5, 2020
Inmate death
A 74-year-old male has become the state's sixth inmate to die from complications related to the novel coronavirus. The unnamed man, who was serving a 13-year-sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, was transferred from the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers to a local hospital for treatment on April 23. He died on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations, cases and deaths continue to rise
State officials reported 30,621 positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, up 648 from Monday. There were 77 additional fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,633. 1,500 people are being treated for the coronavirus in Connecticut hospitals.
Schools to remain closed
Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he is canceling in-person classes at all Connecticut K-12 public schools for the rest of this school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, requiring districts to continue distance learning.
The Democrat said schools will also be required to continue providing to-go meals to children under the school lunch and breakfast programs. He was expected to sign a new executive order later in the day. Lamont said he is working with state and local education officials to determine whether summer school programs should be held. More details are expected later this month.
Voting plan praised, action by governor urged
An election reform advocacy group is praising Secretary of the State Denise Merrill's plan to make voting safer amid the pandemic, including providing absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters for the August primary and November general election.
Common Cause in Connecticut, however, said there's "real urgency" for action to be taken by the governor or the General Assembly to allow all voters to vote by mail. Cheri Quickmire, executive director of Common Cause in Connecticut, said while Merrill's plan is "an important first step," an executive order, legislative approval or both are still needed.
#BREAKING: Due to the ongoing pandemic, in-person classes at K-12 schools in Connecticut will remain canceled for the rest of the academic year.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 5, 2020
Given the circumstances, this is the best course of action for the safety of students, educators, and staff. https://t.co/0mo9VUVq29 pic.twitter.com/qKgVcMP4uh
MAY 4, 2020
Food aid groups try to outbid others; state seeks a solution
The Connecticut agriculture commissioner is considering buying food in bulk to provide to organizations that feed needy people, which have seen huge upticks in demand coupled with challenges in getting supplies, he said Monday.
Having the state or another entity do so on behalf of charitable food banks and pantries might help make more food available, said Commissioner Bryan Hulburt, whose agency was recently tasked with overseeing food insecurity issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safe voting
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill released a plan Monday aimed at making voting safe during the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
Merrill said her office is requiring all cities and towns in the state to submit plans for the two elections that include a list of cleaning and safety products to be used, a list of polling locations, staffing levels at each polling location, and the names of polling workers and moderators. Municipalities will be eligible for grants to cover the extra costs of holding elections during a pandemic, including expenses for cleaning products and increased staffing.
Power plant workers
Workers at Connecticut's only nuclear power plant worry that managers are not taking enough precautions against the coronavirus after 750 temporary employees were brought in to help refuel one of the two active reactors.
Ten employees at the Millstone Power Station in Waterford have tested positive for the virus, and the arrival of the temporary workers alarms some of the permanent employees, The Day newspaper reported Sunday.
MAY 3, 2020
Hospitalizations continue to fall
Connecticut reported a total of 1,488 patients hospitalized, which is down 63 from Saturday.
7 Northeast states join forces, forming a regional team to purchase PPE
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are launching a regional purchasing consortium to jointly procure PPE, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment. This will increase the market power and help prevent price-gouging, NY Gov. Cuomo said.
Connecticut farmers, markets change operations amid pandemic
Connecticut farmers are shifting how they get products to consumers, faced with new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
Heading into one of their busiest times of year, farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are grappling with new social distancing rules, fluctuations in demand and smaller crowds at markets.
MAY 2, 2020
Crowds force Connecticut officials to close state parks
Beautiful spring weather brought people out to Connecticut's parks on Saturday, forcing state officials to close many that became too crowded under the state's guidelines for social distancing.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection had closed at least 11 parks because their parking areas were at capacity.
Officials had urged residents to seek out lesser-used parks to avoid crowding. Among the parks to reach capacity were Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury.
More deaths, increased testing
Connecticut has reported nearly 100 new deaths from COVID-19, pushing the state's total to more than 2,400 Ninety-seven more people died in Connecticut from COVID-19 and the state's total number of cases rose to more than 29,000, state officials reported Saturday.
More than 100,000 people have been tested in the state, a number that could increase soon. Last week, state Epidemiologist Matthew Cartter said there could be 50,000 tests conducted in Connecticut per week by the end of May, compared to about 4,000 tests being done per week now.
MAY 1, 2020
Lamont presses on with re-opening plan
Connecticut continues to move forward with its plan to start re-opening the state later this month, as long as hospitalizations and coronavirus infections remain on the decline. There has been no decision made yet on schools reopening, but Lamont said casinos should remain closed longer because of people who might drive into Connecticut to go to them.
---
MORE: Coverage from April 2020
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus