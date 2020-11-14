CT Gov. Lamont to self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID

"We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe," Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said.
This is the first positive case within Lamont's office.
Several other members of the governor's staff will also self-quarantine for fourteen days as a precaution.
There are no other known cases of COVID within his office.
