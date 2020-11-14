coronavirus connecticut

CT Gov. Lamont to self-quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID

Connecticut coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will begin the process of self-quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID, his office announced Friday night.

"We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe," Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said.

This is the first positive case within Lamont's office.

Several other members of the governor's staff will also self-quarantine for fourteen days as a precaution.

There are no other known cases of COVID within his office.

