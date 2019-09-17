Health & Fitness

Governor Ned Lamont seeks to end religious exemption to vaccinations

(AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

YONKERS, Westchester County -- Gov. Ned Lamont recommended Monday that Connecticut join a growing number of states in eliminating the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations.

Lamont, a Democrat, and Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell proposed that the General Assembly do away with the exemption by the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The decision follows the recent release of statistics from the state Department of Public Health showing the percentage of Connecticut kindergarteners who were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella dropped from 96.5% in the 2017-18 school year to 95.9% in the 2018-19 school year.

There have been 1,241 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday, but just three in Connecticut.

"Sometimes legislatures like to wait until the emergency and then act," Lamont said. "Wait for the bridge to go down, wait for that measles epidemic. And that's not the way you deal with public safety."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1905 that states have the right to enforce compulsory vaccination laws, but opponents argue it should be up to parents to make health care decisions for their children.

"NO EMERGENCY HERE," the anti-vaccination group called Informed Choice CT tweeted Monday. "NO NEED FOR (governor Lamont) TO DENY OUR CHILDREN A CIVIL RIGHT."

But Coleman-Mitchell said that unvaccinated children pose a risk to classmates who have compromised immune systems or other health problems that prevent them from receiving vaccinations.

"As public health commissioner, I have the responsibility to protect the public health and to protect those who cannot protect themselves," she said. "Children going to school are entitled to learn in a healthy environment, safe from disease."

Lamont and Coleman-Mitchell were joined by leaders of the legislature's Democratic majority, who said expect the legislation to pass in next year's regular session of the General Assembly.

"This is not a religious issue," said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney. "This is a public health issue, and there is no valid reason for children not to be vaccinated except for health-related reasons."

New York and Washington state both recently removed religious or philosophical exemptions to vaccines, joining California, Mississippi and West Virginia. Maine will remove them in 2021. All states allow medical exemptions.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutvaccinesmeasles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall
Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto air conditioning unit
Yankees' Rivera receives Medal of Freedom at White House
Off-duty NYPD officer dies after Bronx motorcycle crash
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
Residents: Crash in Dumbo, Brooklyn symptom of bigger issue
Show More
Warren takes campaign to NYC, outlines anti-corruption plan
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene
MTA unveils 5-year, $51.5B plan to improve subways, buses, railroads
Brazen jewelry thief steals rings worth $95,000 from NYC mall
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
More TOP STORIES News