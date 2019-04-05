Health & Fitness

Connecticut high school students taken to hospital following vaping incident

Officials say one student became ill at a Connecticut high school after vaping and several others who shared the vape pen were also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at Seymour High School.

School officials said in a message sent to parents that the school addressed the situation quickly and provided help to the students.

A police dog was brought to the school after the incident to help search for any illegal substances.

There was no other information about the students.

The superintendent of schools calls it an ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
