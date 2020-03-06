Coronavirus News: Connecticut hospitals could set up virus testing sites

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut's largest hospitals are working on a plan to set up possible alternative sites or "triage centers" to screen for the new coronavirus away from emergency rooms as the state works to dramatically expand its testing capabilities, officials said Friday.While there are no confirmed cases in Connecticut yet of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said such steps are being taken to plan for what state health officials have predicted could be similar to a bad flu season."So far, no sign of an infection yet in this state. But let's face it, we're surrounded by states that do have isolated examples of this," Lamont said at a news conference at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, surrounded by doctors. "But we ought to be prepared for what we've got going forward."Dr. John Rodis, the hospital's president, said there are efforts to set up locations around Connecticut, possibly in tents and offices, where people with symptoms such as a fever, cough, and shortness of breath could be screened, evaluated and isolated from other people. They would be similar to triage centers or fever centers set up in places like China, Australia and Canada to help prevent spread of the disease."This is very preliminary," Rodis said. "We're happy to work with the rest of these state agencies and health care systems to develop such a system."Meanwhile, Connecticut officials expect specimen testing will soon be conducted at private labs such as Quest Diagnostics and major hospitals, in addition to the Department of Public Health State Laboratory in Rocky Hill. Josh Geballe, Lamont's chief operating officer, said that will enable more groups of people to be tested. Currently, people who have been admitted to the hospital with severe symptoms and those who have returned from hard-hit countries who have started to show symptoms are being prioritized for testing.Connecticut is also expecting more test kits from the federal government, he said. Patients should still contact their physicians and coordinate with them as to whether they need testing. Geballe said people should not go to retail private labs and ask to be tested.Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Renée Coleman-Mitchell said the state health lab has tested 24 people as of Friday, with all tests coming back negative.Coleman-Mitchell also said 154 people in the state are self-monitoring for symptoms."Our overall public health risk for Connecticut residents still remains low for COVID-19," she said.Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist, said the outbreaks in the U.S. will likely look like a "really bad flu season" that will last up to four months.Officials also say they're putting coronavirus information on the state's 2-1-1 call system Friday.New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.