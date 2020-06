Reopen Connecticut: Nail salons, movie theaters back in business as CT enters Phase 2

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut entered Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, meaning many new types of businesses -- including movie theaters, nail salons and gyms -- are once again opening their doors.Indoor dining is also allowed, with capacity restrictions at 50% and a ban on self-service buffet stations.Phase 2 includes the following sectors:--Amusement parks--Hotels--Indoor dining--Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums--Indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.)--Libraries--Outdoor events--Personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.)--Sports and fitness facilities (gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)Governor Ned Lamont says that indoor private gatherings can take place with as many as 25 people, and outdoor gatherings can increase to 100 people."When it comes to social gatherings, you're more likely to be interfacing with people closer, drinking, less likely to wear a mask," Lamont said. "That's on the negative side. On the positive, they tend to be invitation only, or you know everybody who's going to be there. So if there was a flare-up, if someone was found to be infected, tracking and tracing is a lot easier to manage."Despite the reopening, masks are still recommended - and many businesses will require them.The state moved up the previous date for Phase 2 by three days so it would not conflict with Father's Day.The date for Phase 3 has not yet been set, but it is expected in early July. CLICK HERE for more on Connecticut's reopening plan.