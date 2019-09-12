Health & Fitness

Connecticut residents urged to limit outdoor activity over mosquito virus fears

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut health officials are urging residents to minimize outdoor activities in the evening to avoid mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis.

The state Department of Public Health issued the guidance on Wednesday.

The virus has been identified in mosquitoes in 12 eastern Connecticut towns and in horses in two other towns.

In one town, Groton, school outdoor activities have been restricted because of concern about the virus.

Mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. State health officials say the mosquitoes that carry the virus are active until the first heavy frost.

