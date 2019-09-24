Connecticut responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 1 dies in state

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The state of Connecticut is responding after one people died of a rare mosquito-borne illness within the state this month.
Officials will outline their game plan for handling Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, Tuesday, days after an East Lyme resident who tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease had died.
The rare virus can cause inflammation in the brain and is potentially deadly. About one-third of patients who develop it die, and many who survive end up having mild to severe brain damage, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.
There have been seven recorded cases of EEE in Massachusetts and three in Michigan, including one patient who died, according to health officials. Usually, about five to 10 cases are reported annually.
In July, health officials in Orange County, Florida, announced an uptick in the virus among sentinel chickens, which show the presence of viruses such as EEE and West Nile but don't develop the symptoms associated with them.
