3 CT rivers will be tested for pollution from 'forever chemicals'

FILE IMAGE: The Bradford Printing and Finishing plant in the Bradford section of Westerly, R.I. sits surrounded by the Pawcatuck River on Thursday, April 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin)

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut officials have chosen three rivers to test for contamination by a potentially hazardous chemical.

The Hartford Courant reports that the Natchaug, Quinebaug and Pawcatuck rivers were selected for special testing because of their proximity to known sources of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont created a task force to study the pollution from the chemicals after a toxic firefighting foam containing PFAS, stored at Bradley International Airport, leaked into the Farmington River last month.

The substances, also widely used in nonstick cookware and other products, have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they persist so long in the environment.

Studies have found potential links between high levels in the body of one form of the contaminants and a range of health problems.

