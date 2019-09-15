Cuomo announces executive action to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state health officials to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, citing the risk of young people getting addicted to nicotine.The Democrat announced Sunday that the state health commissioner would be making a recommendation this week to the state Public Health and Health Planning Council.The council can issue emergency regulations that could go into effect in as soon as two weeks.In announcing the action, Cuomo sharply criticized the flavors that are for sale, like bubble gum and cotton candy, as being "obviously targeted" to young people."New York is confronting this crisis head-on and today we are taking another nation-leading step to combat a public health emergency," Governor Cuomo said. "Manufacturers of fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes are intentionally and recklessly targeting young people, and today we're taking action to put an end to it. At the same time, unscrupulous stores are knowingly selling vaping products to underage youth - those retailers are now on notice that we are ramping up enforcement and they will be caught and prosecuted."The ban would not impact tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes.State Police will also be partnering with the Department of Health to conduct undercover investigations across the state under The Adolescent Tobacco Use Prevention Act, which enlists underage youth to attempt to buy tobacco and e-cigarette products."E-cigarettes have been implicated as a key indicator in the upward trend of the use of tobacco products among youths in recent years," said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "These regulations will help curb this dangerous trend and will further safeguard the health of all New Yorkers, especially among underage youths."Retailers found selling tobacco and vaping products to underage individuals will now face criminal penalties in addition to civil penalties.Last week, the state announced that health officials will be issuing subpoenas to companies marketing and selling "thickening agents" used in black market vaping products, as well as emergency regulations mandating that warning signs be posted in all vape and smoke shops in the state.Cuomo signed legislation earlier this year raising the statewide smoking age to 21.President Donald Trump proposed a similar federal ban last week in response to a recent surge in underage vaping.Trump's first public comments on vaping come as health authorities investigate hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified, though many cases involve marijuana vaping.The restrictions announced by Trump officials would only apply to nicotine vaping products, which are regulated by the FDA.The FDA has had the authority to ban vaping flavors since 2016, but has previously resisted calls to take that step. Agency officials instead said they were studying if flavors could help smokers quit traditional cigarettes.----------