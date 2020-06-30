Gov. Cuomo announces end to Tri-State Travel Advisory list; all visitors need to get tested

The governor said the state is moving away from a list and will now require people visiting or travelling to the state to test negative before and after arrival.
California was added to the last Tri-State Travel Advisory issued on October 27.
No states or territories were removed.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
Neighboring state Massachusetts also now meets the criteria for the travel advisory, in addition to Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania - but given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, officials have determined a quarantine on these states is not practically viable.
That said, inter-state travel is highly discouraged.
"We know COVID is spreading at increased rates in other states and New York State is not in a hermetically sealed bubble," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "The numbers are a reminder that COVID is still here and continues to spread in communities across the state, particularly when people choose not to follow the safety protocols in place to control the virus. We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can quickly spread. Now, 45 states and territories meet the requirements for our travel advisory. We cannot let our guard down and risk going backwards in New York. It's going to take the work of all of us to remain vigilant. Stay NY Smart - wear a mask, socially distance and follow the public health guidance. It's there to save lives."
Governors Cuomo, Phil Murphy and Ned Lamont recently formed a pact to act as a region and not be eligible for individual quarantine lists.
All three governors released a joint statement:
"Our states have worked together successfully in combating this pandemic since the beginning and we'll continue to do so. The travel advisory was designed to keep our respective states safe, with the understanding that we are a connected region, dependent on each other when it comes to commerce, education, and health care. We're urging all of our residents to avoid unnecessary or non-essential travel between states at this time, but will not subject residents of our states to a quarantine if coming from a neighboring state. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have among the lowest infection rates in the country because we have based our approaches to controlling the spread on science and data, and we will continue to do so."
There are currently 45 states and territories that meet the criteria for the Tri-State Travel Advisory, though only 41 are on the quarantine list, including:
--Alabama
--Alaska
--Arizona
--Arkansas
--California
--Colorado
--Delaware
--Florida
--Georgia
--Guam
--Idaho
--Illinois
--Indiana
--Iowa
--Kansas
--Kentucky
--Louisiana
--Maryland
--Michigan
--Minnesota
--Mississippi
--Missouri
--Montana
--Nebraska
--New Mexico
--Nevada
--North Carolina
--North Dakota
--Ohio
--Oklahoma
--Puerto Rico
--Rhode Island
--South Carolina
--South Dakota
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah
--Virginia
--West Virginia
--Wisconsin
--Wyoming
--Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts meet the criteria for the list but are not currently on it
Travelers to New York from the states that are on the list must provide a location form before they leave the airport. The airlines will hand it out on the plane and it is available online. Travelers entering New York state must give the form to officials at the airport. The form must include where you came from and where you're going before you leave the airport.
The contact form will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York. A traveler who leaves the airport without providing the information will receive a summons immediately and a $2,000 fine. A traveler who leaves the airport without filling out the information will also be brought to hearing in order to complete mandatory quarantine.
"We know that COVID-19 is a virus of opportunity, and if we let our guard down and grow complacent, we open a window of opportunity for future outbreaks," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days."
The Tri-State quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.
The advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.
Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.
The travel quarantine first announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.
More information:
New York State Travel Advisory
New Jersey Travel Advisory
Connecticut Travel Advisory
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut