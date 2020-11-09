coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Cuomo critical of Trump's vaccine plan on 'GMA'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about advances with the coronavirus vaccine efforts.

His appearance came on the heels of the news that Pfizer's vaccine may show 90% effectiveness at preventing COVID-19.


The governor was critical of the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as a whole and also of their plan on how to administer the vaccine to the American public.

"The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly, the bad news is it's about two months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration will be implementing a vaccine plan," Cuomo said.

He said that the plan is flawed because the private providers will be administering the vaccine and that leaves out communities that didn't get enough help at the beginning of the pandemic.

"They're going to take this vaccine and they're going to go through the private mechanisms, through hospitals, through drug market chains, etc. That's going to be slow, that's going to bypass the communities we call health care deserts. If you don't have a Rite Aid or a CVS you're in trouble," Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo also said wasn't surprised to see the infection rate increase after being at below 1% for several months. The positivity rate is now climbing above 2%.

"Our infection rate is very, very low nationwide," Cuomo said. "You have to control the virus."

