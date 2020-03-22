Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: New York Gov. Cuomo warns hospital system in danger of being overwhelmed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York is putting out an emergency order requiring hospitals to come up with a plan to increase their capacity by at least 50% and cancel non-critical elective surgery, the governor said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state currently has about 53,000 hospital beds but is expected to need 110,000 as the pandemic progresses.

He has requested that the Army Corps begin erecting 4 temporary hospitals in Stony Brook and Westbury on Long Island, in Westchester County and at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Cuomo called on the federal government to immediately nationalize medical supply acquisition, saying states can't manage it on their own.

"Currently when states are doing it, we are competing against other states. In some ways, we are savaging other states," Cuomo said.

He said President Donald Trump has moved ahead on voluntary partnerships with companies, but he could invoke the Defense Production Act and mandate companies to make masks, gowns, personal protective equipment and ventilators.

"If I had the power, I would do it in New York state," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said ventilators range in price from $16,000 to $45,000 and the state needs 30,000 of them. Face masks that previously cost 85 cents now cost $7, Cuomo said.

On Tuesday, the state will start conducting trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic Zithromax, Cuomo said. "We are all optimistic that it could work," he said. health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

