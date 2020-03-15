Coronavirus Update: New York Gov. Cuomo joins calls for NYC to close schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined city leaders in New York City in calling for schools to close amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."I don't think we should close the New York City schools until we have handled these two issues, child care and food," he said. "I think they could be handled expeditiously and I'm calling on the relevant people who can design it and agree to it - they can do it very quickly.... It should not take them 24 hours to figure out this plan."He said a plan is necessary because schools serve as sources of food for many students and child care for parents who are first responders and provide other vital services.He called for members representing workers in health care, public safety and teachers, many represented by United Federation of Teachers, to "come up with a plan where some schools will remain functioning as child care centers."Several leaders spoke out over Sunday, calling for all non-essential services in New York City to be shut down.NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said we must be bold and we must also be prepared.His statement came shortly after City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer called for a city shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Stringer said we need more aggressive social distancing and released the following statement:The New York City Council has suspended hearings and closed its office as a precaution.Acting Borough President Sharon Lee spoke out Sunday, calling for families to keep children home from NYC public schools.