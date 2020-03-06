Coronavirus Update: New lows in COVID hospitalizations, deaths 'a big sigh of relief,' Cuomo says

Just 2,603 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported.
The state also saw it's lowest death rate to date as 35 COVID-19 related deaths occurred on Friday.
"We would like to see nobody die in the state of New York ever," Governor Cuomo said. "Compared to where we were this is a big sigh of relief."
JUNE 6, 2020
Cuomo to sign order allowing office managers to take temperatures of employees
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that commercial buildings will be allowed to take the temperature of everyone who enters the building. The governor said that the coronavirus pandemic means there will be "a new normal with new behavior and new patterns in the workplace."
Cuomo says New York will prosecute price gouging of PPE
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that he will sign a bill to ban price gouging of personal protective equipment through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor said the move is to ensure access to supplies like masks for healthcare workers and the general public. Governor Cuomo noted that before the crisis, the state was paying $0.70 per N95 mask and in the middle of the outbreak prices jumped to more than $7.
NY houses of worship can open to 25% occupancy in Phase 2
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the opening of temples, mosques and churches will be accelerated as part of the state's Phase 2 reopening. Houses of worship will be allowed to open with 25% capacity and they must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those in regions currently in Phase 2 can reopen immediately.
Cuomo: "a day of good news"
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that New York State saw one of the lowest hospitalization rates since the coronavirus pandemic began on Friday. Just 2,603 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported. The state also saw it's lowest death rate to date as 35 COVID-19 related deaths occurred on Friday.
JUNE 5, 2020
Lowest number of hospitalizations, deaths in NY state since start of pandemic
New York State recorded its lowest amount of hospitalizations and deaths since the coronavirus pandemic started, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday morning, with the 42 deaths reported Thursday down fro a record high of 800 just eight weeks ago. The number of total hospitalizations was down to 2,728 from a record-high of 18,825 during the peak of the pandemic. The death toll currently stands at 24,175, with 376,208 confirmed cases in New York State. "While our hearts ache for those families who lost loved ones yesterday, just eight weeks ago, we had 800 deaths per day," Cuomo said. "The people of the state radically changed how they behaved, and look at that progress: lowest number of hospitalizations to date in a matter of weeks. Today's achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together." Meanwhile, Westchester and Rockland counties are set to enter Phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday, with Long Island to follow on Wednesday.
Phase 2 reopening for some parts next week
Westchester and Rockland counties will enter Phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday, with Long Island following Wednesday, and restaurant owners are counting the days until they can resume outdoor table service as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.
JUNE 4, 2020
Coronavirus data "continued good news," says Cuomo
The data on the coronavirus in New York State shows "continued good news" Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. The governor said total hospitalizations dropped again on Wednesday. Governor Cuomo said 52 new deaths were reported to the state Wednesday, that's up three from the day before, though that number over the last few days has been stable. The state has now seen 24,124 COVID-19 related deaths.
JUNE 3, 2020
Hospitalizations, deaths lowest since pandemic began
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York State saw the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the lowest death toll since the pandemic began. Governor Cuomo said 49 new deaths were reported to the state Tuesday. The state has now seen 24,072 deaths due to the coronavirus. "We've overcome the greatest challenge that this state has faced in my lifetime," the governor said. "This was the beast that we didn't know if we could beat, but so far we have beaten it."
Governor Cuomo urged George Floyd demonstrators to "protest intelligently," asking that they wear face coverings and respect the curfew.
Face coverings required in all Port Authority facilities
As the Port Authority's airports, bridges, tunnels, and terminals, PATH system, seaports, and World Trade Center transportation hub remain open and operational, the agency reminds the traveling public that face coverings are required in its facilities. The requirement for face coverings is a key part of agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been instituted as a result of the New York and New Jersey emergency orders.
Outdoor dining included in Phase 2
Gov. Cuomo announces outdoor dining will be permitted in Phase 2 of reopening.
JUNE 2, 2020
NYC still set for Phase 1 reopening on June 8
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday New York City is still on track to enter Phase 1 on June 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd protests. The announcement came as the Western New York region entered Phase 2 Tuesday and the Capital region is set to enter Phase 2 on Wednesday. He added summer day camps can open June 29, yet there's no decision on sleep-away camps. Meanwhile, the state reported key indicators were all down and 58 new deaths on Monday.
COVID, protests and looting
Gov. Cuomo called out to protesters, saying that they should remember the state is still in the middle of a pandemic. "The last thing we want to do is increase the spread of COVID-19," Cuomo said.
He also harped on separating protesting from looting, saying they are two very different situations, people and issues.
JUNE 1, 2020
NYC protests COVID-19 concerns
Gov. Cuomo voiced his concerns about New York City reopening in one week as the protests go on with mass gatherings that could exacerbate the COVID-19- spread. He said they can protest, but have to be smart about it.
"We spent all this time closed down, locked down, masks, socially distanced," he said. "Then you turn on the TV and you see mass gatherings that could potentially be infecting hundreds and hundreds of people, after everything that we have done."
Regions moving to Phase II
Western NY expected to move to Phase 2 Tuesday, while the Capital Region on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo said Monday.
MAY 30, 2020
Death benefits for families of frontline workers
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill at his coronavirus briefing Saturday granting death benefits to families of all frontline workers who died from complications related to COVID-19.
NYC infection rates
As New York City's reopening looms, Governor Andrew Cuomo said some city zip codes have 50 percent infection rates. The governor said the focus is now on the 10 zip codes where infection rates are highest. Each is getting an extra testing site. Governor Cuomo said it is not a coincidence that the hotspots are in low-income and minority communities.
MAY 29, 2020
NYC to enter Phase 1 on June 8
The governor announced alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio on a live feed that NYC would begin Phase 1 on June 8. All of the metrics for hospitalizations and positive cases are below the key thresholds. The city is just waiting on ICU patients to dip below the level of 375. Phase 1 will mean that nonessential stores can reopen, but for curbside pickup only. Nonessential construction and manufacturing can start again as well.
5 Upstate Regions Moving into Phase 2
Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley regions can now enter Phase 2. That means that office-based jobs, real estate services, and retail can begin operating again. Guidance for office-based jobs includes 50% occupancy, mandatory employee daily screenings, masks, plexiglass or other barriers, social distancing, signage, limited in-person meetings, no sharing food or beverages.
MAY 28, 2020
Feeding Westchester hosting drive-thru food distribution event
Feeding Westchester is hosting a drive-thru food distribution of New York agricultural products Thursday to help people in need of food assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's Nourish New York initiative, which provides $25 million for food banks across the state to procure products produced in New York.
Brooklyn woman's impressions of Gov. Cuomo gaining fame on Twitter
Andrew Cuomo has been thrown into the spotlight as he leads New York's efforts in fighting the coronavirus crisis, and one comedian from Brooklyn is using his daily news briefings for a funny, but respectful parody.
Whether he's discussing Sunday dinner of his daughter's boyfriend, Cuomo is a sharer - and that's something Maria DeCotis first picked up on in April and ran with it.
Chris Rock, Rosie Perez urge NYers to do the right thing
Rosie Perez and Chris Rock will star in ads urging New Yorkers to wear face coverings and to get tested for the virus now that testing is more widely available in hard-hit areas like Brooklyn. Perez said the new order would lessen also the anxiety of going into a store.
Businesses can deny entry to people not wearing masks
Governor Cuomo issued an executive order authorizing store owners and other businesses to say if you're not wearing a mask, you cannot come in.
NYC still needs to meet certain metrics
"I am not going to reopen any region that I don't believe is safe," Cuomo said. NYC has to make more progress on contact tracing and the MTA must address public transportation ahead of reopening, he said. The state is also helping to focus on NYC hot stops, doing tens of thousands of tests per day to target efforts.
He said more cases are coming from outer-borough communities where some areas have more than double the infection rate of what the whole city's infection rate. NYS is partnering with Northwell Health to bring more healthcare services to the impacted communities.
MAY 27, 2020
Yonkers students who lost teacher find relief in virtual horse therapy
Students at a Westchester County school who lost a beloved teacher's aide due to the coronavirus are finding comfort from an unexpected source: Livestreamed horse therapy.
Cuomo's meeting with President Trump
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo asked President Trump for help restarting some long-stalled infrastructure projects. "He's thinking about it, will talk to his team, and we'll discuss it next week," Cuomo said of the request. Governor Cuomo, "It was a good conversation, the president is from New York so he has a context for what we're talking about, he understands we are aggressive about getting them done and getting them done on time." The projects proposed include the Gateway Tunnel Project, 2nd Avenue Subway Expansion, and LaGuardia Airport Airtrain. "If he gives us the green light, it won't be years of discussion," Cuomo said. "I have a shovel in my trunk, we'll start this afternoon, right?"
Cuomo announces 2 winners in face mask PSA contest
New York has announced a pair of winners in a contest to launch a public service commercial to encourage the wearing of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The two winning videos, "We Heart New York" by Bunny Lake Films and "You Can Still Smile" by Natalia Bougadellis and Emory Parker will run as PSAs.
MAY 26, 2020
Lawmaker, families want investigation into Cuomo nursing home directive
A New York lawmaker joined families who lost loved ones in nursing homes Tuesday to question what they call a "misguided" directive by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Department of Health to send COVID-19 patients to long-term care facilities.
Assemblyman Mike LiPetri is now demanding an independent investigation and accountability for the reported 5,000 nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.
MTA enhancing some service
Hudson Valley and Long Island Phase 1 reopenings mean Metro-North and the LIRR will increase service while planning for further phased restorations.
2 Tracks to Reopening
The governor said there are two tracks to reopening. He said that the regions will monitor the reopenings and supercharge them. Cuomo said that they will track the zip codes with the highest rate of infection and funnel the resources to those areas.
Cuomo to Washington Wednesday to meet with President Trump
Governor Cuomo says that fast-tracking infrastructure projects like those at Penn Station and LaGuardia Airport can help with the economy. He plans to discuss those plans as well as a proposal for an AirTrain to Laguardia and the Cross-Hudson Tunnels with President Trump in Washington, DC on Wednesday.
Phase 1 reopening begins in Mid-Hudson region
Some of the first areas in New York to shut down due to the coronavirus finally get a chance to get back to business Tuesday, as the Mid-Hudson region starts to reopen. But, as with everything during this pandemic, there will be restrictions as officials try to keep any possibility of a second wave at bay.
MAY 25, 2020
Westchester food pantry
A new food pantry opened in Westchester county to help residents struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. The Westchester Korean Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Yorktown Heights started the drive-thru food pantry on Monday. About 200 people received bags of non-perishable food and produce.
As more stores file for bankruptcy, 7 On Your Side looks at the future of retail
At least three major retailers have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this month as the COVID-19 crisis has crippled sales.
Experts worry there could be more stores that follow, so it is a good time to spend any unused gift cards.
NY death benefits
Gov. Cuomo announced that the state and local governments will provide death benefits for public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency.
MAY 24, 2020
Beaches and campgrounds
New York State beaches are open and New York campgrounds and RV parks will reopen on Monday.
Veterinarian practices reopen
All veterinarian practices can reopen on Tuesday, Cuomo announced.
Sports leagues training
As of Sunday, all New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps while following appropriate health protocols.
On-track to reopen
The Mid-Hudson region is on track to reopen Tuesday while Long Island is on track to reopen Wednesday. The MTA will add more cars to trains so people can spread out on LIRR and Metro-North. A mask is required when riding public transportation.
Daily death toll surpasses 100 again
After announcing the first day the death toll dropped below 100 on Saturday, Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday that the daily death toll once again surpassed 100 at 109 COVID-19 related deaths.
MAY 23, 2020
New Yorkers can vote for their favorite face masks PSA
Cuomo revealed the five finalists in New York's face masks PSA contest last week, and mentioned the contest again at his press briefing on Saturday.
Long Island could reopen by Wednesday, Mid-Hudson by Tuesday
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that Long Island could reopen Wednesday if the number of deaths declines. Additionally, the Mid-Hudson Region is expected to open Tuesday, however the governor noted that 857 additional contact tracers are needed.
NY State Deaths under 100
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the number of COVID-19-related deaths dropped below 100 on Friday. 84 deaths occurred Friday, down from 109 on Thursday.
MAY 22, 2020
Gov. Cuomo issues executive order allowing gatherings of 10 or less
Governor Cuomo issued an executive order allowing gatherings of 10 people or less, as long as proper social distancing protocol is followed.
2 More Regions Set to Reopen
The Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions could reopen next week if they meet two remaining markers, and Governor Cuomo said they are anticipated to do so. Both need deaths to decrease a bit more and get their tracing efforts online. Construction staging can resume in both regions this week.
Helping Small Businesses
New York state is starting to offer some small business relief. Businesses with 20 or fewer employees and with less than $3M in gross revenues.
Push to make 'alcohol to go' permanent in NY state
The new and hugely popular "alcohol to go" measure may become permanent in New York state. A new proposal by State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan seeks to permanently allow bars and restaurants to continue serving beers or cocktails on a take-out basis.
NY state beaches open for holiday weekend
In New York, state beaches will be open to the public this Memorial Day weekend, as NYC beaches remain closed. Jones Beach and the beach at Robert Moses State Park both opened at 6 a.m. Friday and will remain open until 9 p.m.
The beaches are limited to 50% capacity, and officials expected this to be reached by 10 a.m.
MAY 21, 2020
NY state football champs honored with 'Parade of the Rings'
The New Rochelle High School football team officially capped a chaotic season with a "Parade of Rings" to honor the state champions Thursday.
Westchester beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend
The beaches at Playland and Croton Point Park in Westchester County will open for Memorial Day weekend and for the season at reduced capacity beginning on Friday.
The two beaches and the parks where they are located -- Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson and Playland Park in Rye, will be available only to Westchester residents.
Summer School
Summer school will be held through distance learning statewide. There will be no in-person learning this summer. A decision has not been made yet on the fall.
Contact tracing phone calls
NYS Contact Tracing is now calling people across the state, it is an official message. The governor urges people to answer that call so they can find out who they were in contact with and get tested.
MAY 20, 2020
Changes to state education spending hurts high poverty district more, data shows
Across New York State, high poverty school districts stand to lose more amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to analysis by 7 On Your Side Investigates.
With help from the Alliance for Quality Education, Eyewitness News explored the difference between the state's proposed executive budget for fiscal year 2021 and the enacted budget passed during the pandemic.
New York State was the first state to enact a budget amid the pandemic and the state's actions could serve a window into what's ahead for states.
School year will end earlier for many New York districts
Many school districts in New York will be ending their programs sooner than originally planned.
There's no doubt this school year has been unpredictable. For many districts, that will be true right up until the end. The end of the school calendar, that is.
What beaches are open in NY, NJ and CT?
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but during the coronavirus pandemic, life at the beach in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be somewhat different this year.
Senior trip business, advocates help elderly deal with isolation during pandemic
Senior trips aren't just for college kids, but for senior citizens as well. And that's where the Westchester County-based bus company The Upper Class comes in.
But with everyone staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic -- particularly older folks -- business ground to a halt.
Wear a Mask Contest
The final five finalists have been chosen in the "Wear a Mask" contest out of 600 submissions. The winner gets their video turned into a PSA that will air on TV. The winner will be chosen on May 26. You can watch the submissions and vote for the winner at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/wear-mask.
Religious Services
Religious services and ceremonies of 10 or less people will be permitted across the state starting on Thursday. Governor Cuomo suggested drive-thru services and ceremonies as an alternative.
Outreach in minority and low-income areas
There were a high number of positive antibody test results in low income and minority communities in New York City. The percentage is higher than the city average according to the governor. "So that's where the virus is still spreading," Cuomo said. He added that they would be expanding testing at NYCHA complexes. Governor Cuomo said that they would expand their education efforts on social distancing, PPE, and make hand sanitizer available.
MAY 19, 2020
Long Island region improving
During the worst days, Long Island was losing 100 people a day to COVID-19. Now, the death rate is 13 per day in the region.
Nassau County is now open for elective surgeries.
The governor added that over the next two weeks, several hospitals in the state will begin to allow visitors as long as they wear PPE and undergo a temperature check.
Capital Region Reopening
The Capital Region is working to build its tracing army. They have identified more tracers than required and are working to train them on Tuesday.
That was the last of the seven metrics it needed to reopen, so the governor says the region will reopen Wednesday.
Memorial Day Ceremonies
Memorial Day ceremonies will be allowed, but will be limited to 10 people or less. Governor Cuomo suggested vehicle parades that are televised.
"It's important to the families, and it's important to the veterans that they be recognized," he said.
Despite backlog, NY outperforming many states processing unemployment claims
Over eight weeks from late March to early May, data from the U.S. Department of Labor indicated more than 33 million people had filed unemployment claims -- and of those people, more than 12 million had not received benefits. In the Tri-State region, more than 3.6 million people had filed claims, more than 2 million of them in New York, and more than 700,000 were still waiting for benefits, with more than 150,000 of them in New York. In New York and New Jersey, just over one-fifth of the state workforce was reporting job loss, and in Connecticut, closer to one-third of the state workforce had reported the loss of a job.
Westchester beaches
The beaches at Playland and Croton Point parks in Westchester County will open for Memorial Day weekend, from Friday through Monday.
MAY 18, 2020
New COVID-19 tests arriving in Tri-State area
Hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 tests will now be available in New York and New Jersey.
Professional sports encouraged to plan opening without fans
The governor said that he wants to "watch the Buffalo Bills" so he's encouraging all of the heads of New York's professional sports teams to create a reopening plan, but without fans. He wants people to be able to watch their favorite New York teams, but on TV.
Another region reopening
Western New York will enter Phase 1 on Tuesday after identifying more than 500 contact tracers.
MAY 17, 2020
Manhattan artist pays tribute to healthcare workers with mural outside hospital ER
A Manhattan artist is bringing love and light to the grounds of New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center with a mural that pays tribute to healthcare workers.
Sylvia's helping Harlem community by providing meals for those in need
The eatery is partnering with CARES and the National Action Network. On the first day, several hundred people came out.
"It shows a need - people wouldn't stand in line with carts if they didn't need the food," said Al Sharpton.
Most food pantries are closed on Sunday - this will fill that void.
Schumer calls for crackdown on fake coronavirus treatments
Senator Charles Schumer called for the Federal Trade Commission to crackdown on fake or unproven coronavirus treatments and cures. The senator wants to FTC to issue hefty fines rather than simply sending warning letters.
Westchester Co. farmers market reopens with COVID restrictions
A Westchester County staple, the weekly farmers market at Muscoot Farm in Katonah, returned Sunday from its hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis. Restrictions were in place to help ensure social distancing.
State expanding testing
Per capita, Cuomo said New York state has been testing more than other countries and doubled the national average. He also announced the state has 700-plus testing site and has partnered with CVS to bring testing to more than 60 CVS pharmacies across the state -- each site able to conduct 50 or more tests per day.
Mental Health awareness
Governor Andrew Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to use publicly available mental health resources amid the coronavirus crisis. During his daily briefing Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the COVID-19 crisis is a mental health crisis that deserves more attention.
More NY regions qualified to reopen
Cuomo said the state's Capital and Western regions are qualified to reopen based on the metrics and phases in restarting.
MAY 16, 2020
Deaths up, hospitalizations and intubations down
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 157 COVID-19-related deaths occurred on Friday, up from 132 deaths on Thursday.
"This system is not that precise," the governor said. "I believe when they actually go back weeks from now and calculate the total number of deaths, at home deaths, et cetera, you'll see a variation in this number."
The total number of hospitalizations, the net change in intubations and new COVID hospitalizations were all down again.
Update on Elective Surgeries
Westchester and Suffolk Counties are now eligible for elective surgeries and ambulatory care, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
Opening Horse Racing Tracks
Horse racing tracks across New York state will be allowed to open as of June 1 without fans, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. The governor said the state would be issuing further guidance in the coming week. Watkins Glen International automobile race track will also be opening. Fanless activity
MAY 15, 2020
New York Beaches Reopening for Memorial Day weekend
Governor Cuomo announced a four-state agreement to open beaches. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware will all open their beaches for the Memorial Day weekend. Each state will make their own specific regulations. Parking lots and beaches must not be filled above 50% capacity.
Phase 1 Reopening
Five regions of New York state moved into Phase 1 of reopening on Friday. Central New York, North Country, the Southern Tier, the Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes are all in Phase 1. Once a region meets the 7 metrics it will be allowed to move into Phase 1 immediately.
MAY 14, 2020
Stay-at-home directive extended
In an executive order Thursday night, Gov. Cuomo extended the statewide stay-at-home order until May 28, for the regions that do not meet the standards to begin reopening.
Seniors struggling with decisions to defer from colleges/universities
High school seniors across our area are trying to decide whether to defer admission to their respective colleges or universities for the fall due to uncertainty about whether campuses will be open.
New York becomes 1st state to issue criteria for COVID-19-related syndrome in kids
New York has become the first state to issue criteria for what symptoms health care providers should look for to better understand and combat a mysterious illness related to COVID-19.
New York is investigating 110 reported cases and three deaths related to Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome. The deaths include a 5-year old in New York City, a 7-year old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County.
New York needs federal help
Cuomo says the state is in a $61 billion hole and must fund schools, hospitals, local governments, police officers, and firefighters. "I spoke to president Trump this morning. He agreed to help fund the MTA. Already sent first installment," Cuomo said.
MAY 13, 2020
NY courts begin return to in-person operations
As the New York State court system continues to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced the gradual return of judges and staff to courthouses in upstate counties that have met the Governor's established safety benchmarks.
Jobs top of mind as New York lawmakers begin virtual public hearings
New York Lawmakers gathered Wednesday for their first virtual joint legislative hearing since the COVID-19 pandemic to explore the impact on small businesses and what measures lawmakers should prioritize to keep employers from closing down permanently.
"I furlough six of 11 staff members and sales plummeted," said Natasha Amott, owner of Whisk NYC, a kitchenware company, as she described moving her business online while also trying to navigate what she described as a confusing and stressful process applying for state and federal relief and complying with the requirements that relief carries.
New York State Labor Dept. suspends unemployment forfeit penalties during pandemic
Thousands of New Yorkers previously blocked from receiving unemployment insurance now qualify for assistance under a policy change announced Wednesday by the New York State Department of Labor.
Commissioner Roberta Reardon announced the DOL would be suspending forfeit penalties during the duration of the pandemic. A forfeit penalty is a form of punishment imposed by the DOL when an individual claims unemployment insurance and the state determined they shouldn't have. The penalty blocks those individuals from receiving future unemployment benefits that they are actually entitled to.
Westchester County grocery chain offering reservation slots
A Westchester County supermarket chain is now offering grocery shopping reservations through a partnership with OpenTable.
DeCicco & Sons, which has eight locations in the county, is providing shopping reservation slots to customers to allow them to shop safely while ensuring social distancing and avoiding overcrowding.
Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Update
There are 102 cases of what may be a rare COVID-related illness in children with symptoms of Kawasaki disease. Three children have died in the state. 60% of these children had the COVID virus, 40% tested positive for the antibodies, and 14% were positive for both. 71% of the cases went into the ICU with 19% intubations.
Elective Surgeries
Elective surgeries are permitted to resume in 12 more counties. Those counties do not include New York City, Westchester or Long Island.
Testing at churches begins
Abyssinian Baptist Church is one of 11 churches across the city, as well as Nassau County and Westchester that will begin testing on Wednesday. Northwell Health is working with churches to target testing in low income and minority communities where there have been greater rates of infection and hospitalizations. A second group of 13 churches will open for testing next week.
State Senator writes letter to NY Blood Center
It's been more than a month since the FDA loosened the rules for gay men donating blood and yet many men are still getting turned away. New York State Senator Brad Hoylman wrote a letter calling on the New York Blood Center to expedite their implementation of new FDA guidelines, allowing gay men to donate blood after he was turned away earlier this month.
MAY 12, 2020
Blood donations for gay men
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, has written the New York Blood Center a letter pressuring the organization to update its blood donation policies allowing gay and bisexual men to donate blood.
Disinfecting drones launching to fight COVID-19
Drones are being used in a variety of ways during the coronavirus pandemic, including to help monitor crowds from up above and to ensure people are social distancing.
Now, one company is using the technology to help reopen businesses and bring people back together again.
CityMD mistakenly told 15,000 patients with antibodies in New York, New Jersey they have immunity
CityMD said they mistakenly told 15,000 patients in New York and New Jersey that positive results on their COVID-19 antibody test meant they had immunity.
Cuomo's Americans First Law
Governor Cuomo predicted a new scam connected to the bailout "The new scam is these corporations will use this pandemic to lay off workers," he said. The governor said that some corporations rehire fewer workers to increase their stock value. Cuomo is proposing the Americans First Law. It would require corporations that accept bailout money to employ the same number of employees that they did prior to the pandemic.
Cuomo on $3 trillion relief bill
The governor says New York needs $61 billion alone in federal support or will have to reduce spending by 20% at schools, 20% at hospitals, and 20% at the local government level. Governor Cuomo says local government includes firefighters and police. He is calling for the bill to include assistance to working families that can't afford food or rent and funeral costs. Cuomo also wants it to fund testing and tracing.
Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Governor Cuomo said that New York State is investigating 100 cases of what appears to be a COVID-related illness in children. So far, Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome has killed three children in the state. Nearly two-thirds of the cases are between the ages of 5-14. Cuomo suspects that children in other states are affected, although they haven't been diagnosed yet because most cases pop up after the child recovers from coronavirus.
Telethon raises $115M for New Yorkers
Tina Fey shed tears after announcing that more than $115 million was raised toward supporting New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19 during Robin Hood's Rise Up New York telethon. "Thank you, thank you," said a tearful Fey, the host of the Rise Up New York! event Monday evening. The Emmy-winning actress along with other A-list celebrities from Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Strahan asked for donations to help relief and recovery efforts.
MAY 11, 2020
Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU
For COVID-19 patient Nick Falvo, the day he was released from the was one and his family will cherish forever. After 38 days in the ICU, he walked out of Westchester Medical Center Monday to a chorus of cheers and applause.
93 children in NY diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that there are now 93 cases of Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, a mysterious illness with symptoms similar to Kawasaki Disease that is believed to be related to COVID-19, in New York.
As of Sunday, at least 38 of those cases were in New York City, with at least three deaths believed to be linked to the illness reported statewide.
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
Governor Cuomo reported that the number of lives lost dipped below 200 for the first time since the pandemic began at 161, which added is "still too high" but that we are "on the other side of the mountain." The total deaths in the state stand at 21,631.
Cuomo on regional reopening plan
Governor Cuomo said that if a region meets the 7 metrics by the CDC to reopen, he will move them into Phase 1 of the reopening plan after NY PAUSE ends on May 15. In a reopened region in Phase 1, all retailers can do curbside pickup.
The Finger Lakes region (Rochester) Mohawk Valley (Utica) and Southern Tier (Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira) will be the first to meet all seven benchmarks to reopen their economicies by the end of the week. As of May 15, they will be able to reopen certain low risk businesses and recreational activities, including: landscaping and gardening, outdoor low risk recreational activities (i.e. tennis) and drive in movie theaters
Central New York and North Country are next, they have 6/7 metrics met. Long Island And Mid Hudson have reached 5/7 required metrics. New York City is only at 4/7.
AARP initiative aims to tackle racial inequality during COVID-19 pandemic
AARP NY has teamed up with the American Asian Federation, Hispanic Federation, NY NAACP and the NY Urban League to address racial inequalities among older New Yorkers that have now intensified during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say people of color account for 62% of New York City residents who are 50 or older, and half of residents 65 and older were born in a foreign country. Moreover, during the past decade, the number of New Yorkers age 65 and over has increased by 26%.
MAY 10, 2020
Lifting New York on PAUSE
More information is expected Monday, but as far as lifting the PAUSE order, Cuomo said it will be regional and contingent on factors the state lays out. He said there will be regions in New York that qualify for reopening on May 15.
Americans First Law
Gov. Cuomo proposed "The Americans First Law," requiring firms to hire back all workers if they want bailout money from the government.
More child deaths under investigation
Gov. Cuomo said an additional two child deaths are under investigation in New York in connection to an illness that could be related to COVID-19. There are a total of 85 cases in the state so far, mainly in kids that are toddlers through elementary school aged.
Nursing home measures
All nursing home staff must be tested twice a week. Hospitals cannot discharge a patient to a nursing home unless that patient has tested negative for COVID-19.
Death toll rises
The death toll in New York increased by 207, Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday. Of those deaths, 164 were in hospitals and 43 were in nursing homes.
The governor also announced that daily COVID-19 hospitalizations came down to 521 admissions yesterday - this takes the state to where the "hellish journey" began on March 20, according to the governor. That was the day NY PAUSE was signed.
College students create online global friendship opportunity amid COVID-19 pandemic
A team of computer science students in New York have mastered the art of making connections online and they turned a college assignment into a global friendship opportunity.
Three Cornell University students developed Quarantine Buddy -- a virtual way to make friends while stuck at home. Now their concept is catching on in some surprising ways amid a critical time of social distancing.
Delta stops service at some regional airports through September
Delta Airlines said it is suspending service at 10 smaller regional airports through summer as part of a previously announced 85% reduction in its service schedule.
In the tri-state area, that means flights at Westchester County Airport and Stewart Airport will cease.
NY Gov. Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has won bipartisan praise for rallying supplies for his ravaged hospitals and helping slow the coronavirus, is coming under increasing criticism for not bringing that same level of commitment to a problem that has so far stymied him: nursing homes.
In part-lecture, part-cheerleading briefings that have made him a Democratic counter to President Donald Trump, Cuomo has often seemed dismissive and resigned to defeat when asked about his state leading the nation in nursing home deaths.
MAY 9, 2020
Network of 24 COVID testing sites to open at NYC churches in hard-hit minority communities
New York is partnering with Northwell Health to open 24 temporary COVID testing sites at churches in predominantly low-income communities of color.
3 young New Yorkers dead from mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 3 "young New Yorkers" have died of what may be a COVID-related illness in children. The illness has symptoms that are similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. The governor said the Department of Health is investigating.
226 new deaths; hospitalizations, intubations & new positive cases down
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 226 deaths related to COVID-19 occurred Friday, that's up from 216 on Thursday. The governor said total hospitalizations, intubations and new positive cases continue to drop. There were 572 newly confirmed cases Friday.
MAY 8, 2020
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
Health officials in Westchester County announced Friday that a child being treated for a mystery illness believed to be linked to the coronavirus has died. The illness, called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19, prompted an advisory to healthcare providers to immediately report any related symptoms. County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said officials are still assessing whether underlying conditions were a factor in the child's death.
MAY 7, 2020
Rent Relief
Governor Cuomo extended the moratorium for COVID-related hardship an additional 60 days until August 20th. No one can be evicted for non-payment of rent until that date.
Tenants can also use their security deposit to pay their rent.
MAY 6, 2020
New York State Board of Elections appeals June 23 presidential primary
The New York State Board of Elections is now appealing a federal judge's decision to restore the state's presidential primary.
On Tuesday, the judge ruled that the state must hold its primary on June 23 as planned. Last week, the board canceled the primary by removing all candidates' names from the ballot except for Joe Biden, even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries.
New York-area nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer
When the COVID-19 pandemic brought one nonprofit's operations to a complete standstill, Spoil Me Pink quickly took their operations remote and began mailing miniature spa days in a box to women fighting breast cancer around the country.
Many of the women have compromised immune systems and are at a higher risk for a serious case of COVID-19, forcing them into near isolation since the pandemic began.
Lawmaker proposes forgiving student loans of doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus
A U.S. lawmaker proposed forgiving all student loan debt for health care workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, introduced the bill Tuesday in response to doctors and nurses who pushed back at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's suggestion that the federal government gives 50% hazard pay bonuses to those workers. Many of them said they were appreciative of the hazard pay sentiment, but pointed out that the 50% boost would do very little to help them out of debt.
Westchester County honors COVID-19 victims
A new memorial called "Ribbons of Remembrance" now stands at Lenoir Preserve overlooking the Hudson River and the Palisades dedicated to Westchester County residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Visitors will find the memorial a short walk away from the Lenoir Preserve parking lot in front of the Wightman Mansion.
Most NY patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
Hospitals in New York state say only 17 percent of recently admitted patients were working, Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday. Hospitalizations and new cases continue to decline, but the death toll is approaching 20,000.
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-19 related illness in children
The New York State Department of Health issued an advisory to healthcare providers Wednesday about a serious inflammatory disease affecting children throughout the state that is believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus. As of May 5, officials say there are 64 potential cases of the condition, called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19, that have been reported in children in New York hospitals, including in New York City.
Cuomo examines who is getting hospitalized
With everything shut down, the governor wanted to see where most of the new cases of coronavirus hospitalizations were coming from and it's primarily downstate, New York City and Long Island. 66% of those people were coming from their own homes and Governor Cuomo found that shocking. He said they were mostly over age 51. 84% of people were at home and not traveling and non-essential employees. The governor said those statistics reinforce the need to wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and washing your hands, and if you are part of the vulnerable population you need to stay home to protect yourself and maintain social distancing. "It comes down to personal responsibility," Cuomo said.
Testing at nursing homes
The Westchester County executive ordered all nursing homes to be tested for COVID-19. There are now more than 30,000 confirmed cases across the county.
MAY 5, 2020
Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary
The New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional, a judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled after hearing arguments a day earlier as lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary.
PSA face mask contest
New Yorkers will now be able to enter a free contest in creating and sharing a video explaining why people should wear a face mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
"How much is a human life worth?"
Governor Cuomo talked about reopening the state of New York and why it's so important we stay closed for now. He said that first wave projections went from 60,000 deaths to 140,000 deaths in the country due to rising mobility in most US states as well as easing of social distancing measures expected in 31 states by May 11.
"How much is a human life worth?" Governor Cuomo asked. "Let's be honest about it and let's be open about it." He said that all facts were being considered and that he feels the 12-step process and markers work best in determining the proper time for regions to restart. "A human life is priceless, period," Cuomo said.
Vintage planes write messages of thanks over NY
A fleet of vintage WWII planes honored New York hospital workers, first responders, essential workers and all others affected by COVID-19 Tuesday by writing giant messages of thanks and hope in the sky. The airplanes flew over the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Long Island and Westchester County, just before noon.
Federal funding battle
Governor Cuomo said the "mismanagement for decades" President Trump spoke of is not the state governments - it is the federal government. He added that before the crisis broke out he did not ask the federal government for anything for New York state, and the state gets back less than it gives.
Nursing home deaths
New York state is reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities as the state faces scrutiny over how it's protected vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. At least 4,813 people have died from COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes since March 1, according to a tally released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration late Monday that, for the first time, includes people believed to have been killed by the coronavirus before their diagnoses could be confirmed by a lab test.
Reimagining education
The governor talked about ways to reimagine education with virtual and internet learning. He wants to see schools open better than before and says he's working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to reimagine education in the new normal.
MAY 4, 2020
White Plains firefighter dies of COVID-19
White Plains Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 274 announced the death of Deputy Chief Edward Ciocca due to complications from COVID-19. He is remembered as a loving father, devoted fireman, a leader and a caring friend.
Virtual graduation
Westchester County lawmakers are planning a virtual graduation celebration for the class of 2020. Community leaders, teachers, parents, grandparents and siblings are being asked to record a short video to say congrats to the high school seniors in their lives.
Cases in Westchester County
The number of confirmed cases in Westchester County have now surpassed 30,000. More than 1,100 people have died.
Regional reopening plan for New York
The governor talked about number indicators that the state will use to determine if a region is ready to reopen. He said the rate of new infections needs to be below an infection rate of 1.1, healthcare capacity must have 30% hospital and ICU bed available, diagnostic testing capacity of 30 tests for every 1,000 residents, and a contact tracing system must be in place. Every hospital needs to have a 90 day supply of PPE stockpiled.
MAY 3, 2020
Cuomo calls out residents who refuse to wear face masks
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday those who do not wear masks are "disrespecting" frontline workers putting their lives in danger to help put a stop to the deadly coronavirus.
Faced with 20,000 dead, nursing homes seek shield from lawsuits
Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the nation's nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims of inadequate care.
At least 15 states have enacted laws or governors' orders that explicitly or apparently provide nursing homes and long-term care facilities some protection from lawsuits arising from the crisis. And in the case of New York, which leads the nation in deaths in such facilities, a lobbying group wrote the first draft of a measure that apparently makes it the only state with specific protection from both civil lawsuits and criminal prosecution.
7 Northeast states join forces, forming a regional team to purchase PPE
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are launching a regional purchasing consortium to jointly procure PPE, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment. This will increase the market power and help prevent price-gouging, NY Gov. Cuomo said.
PPE requirement for hospitals
Gov. Cuomo announced all hospitals in New York state must have on hand a 90-day supply of PPE.
NEW: New York State will require all hospitals to have on hand a 90-day supply of PPE at quantities sufficient to meet the rate of use during the worst of this crisis.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 3, 2020
MAY 2, 2020
Frustration over reopen rallies
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that he understands the frustration building over the economic shutdown, but when asked about a rally on Long Island Friday to reopen the state, he drew a line.
People have a First Amendment right to make an argument, he said, but not to imperil people's health.
"You want to jeopardize your health, God bless you," the governor said. "You have no right to jeopardize my health ... the mask is about my health, and my children's health and your children's health."
Antibody testing update
Cuomo announced the latest round of the state's antibody survey. Currently, 12.3% of the 15,000 tested are positive. Within the 12.3%, New York City accounts for the highest percentage (19.9%) of that group. The Bronx is testing at 27.6% positive for the coronavirus antibody.
Nearly 400 of the 900 new COVID-19 cases are coming from Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx.
No eviction in May for those who can't pay rent
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers cannot be evicted if they fail to pay rent this month. A law protects them from eviction. That law expires next month, and the governor said he will review its status then
Impact on homeless in subway
"You do not help the homeless by letting them sleep on a subway car in the middle of a global pandemic," Cuomo said, addressing concerns about what will happen to them when they are forced to leave trains overnight during the cleaning-related shutdowns. Cuomo said efforts are being made to connect the homeless to help they need, and that this crisis presents an opportunity to engage with them.
MAY 1, 2020
Schools closed for rest of academic year in state
All K-12 schools and colleges in New York state will remain closed for the rest of this academic year, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday. Distance learning and meal plans for students will continue. A decision on summer school will be made by the end of May.
Rockland County parks reopen
Parks in Rockland County are now reopened to the public. They have been closed since April 7, for three weeks.
The reopenings come after a decline in hospitalization rates throughout the county.
---
