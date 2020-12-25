coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: State in 'footrace' amid rising coronavirus cases, Cuomo says

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus, saying in a Christmas Day statement that the state finds itself in a "footrace" to distribute the vaccine amid rising cases.

The latest statistics showed the state's positivity rate falling slightly even as hospitalizations continued to rise.

The state on Friday announced 122 new deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the state's official count to 29,270. But the governor sounded a note of cautious optimism on the 300th day of the pandemic.

"New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it's critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns," the Democrat said. "While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel."

Cuomo also applauded the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday that the United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight.

Several other countries have implemented similar travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus spreading in Britain and elsewhere.

"I called for the federal government to reverse its policy and am glad to see that it has now done so," Cuomo said. "Testing people for COVID-19 before they get on planes is common sense."

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: Model projects 500K US deaths by April
Worshippers limited at St. Patrick's Cathedral Midnight Mass
COVID Christmas: Coronavirus dampens holiday joy
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Damaging winds take down trees, power lines on Christmas
Man arrested after Cuomo staffer struck in head with cinder block
'Christmas miracle' that cop shot in back saved by bulletproof vest
Window pane comes crashing down from 53rd floor of NYC high-rise
Boy has priceless reaction to surprise Christmas gift from cops
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
Show More
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
COVID Live Updates: Model projects 500K US deaths by April
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate virus outbreaks
COVID Christmas: Coronavirus dampens holiday joy
More TOP STORIES News