Coronavirus News: NY Gov. Cuomo shares lessons learned from his brother's coronavirus diagnosis

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says there is a lot to be learned by his brother testing positive for coronavirus.Chris Cuomo, who is an anchor for CNN, is quarantined at home with a fever and chills, the governor said."Anyone can get this disease," Gov. Cuomo said. "Relatively young people, strong people, people who take a lot of vitamin pills, people who go to the gym a lot. Anyone can get this disease. There is no superhero who's immune from this disease that goes for a New Yorker aswell as a Texan as well as a Californian. Anyone can get it. No one can be protected from it. It couldn't protect my own brother. With all he knows and as smart as he is, he couldn't protect himself."If he has bad symptoms like 20 percent of the patients, he'll go into the hospital and likely be treated and go home, Cuomo said."Even though that's what all the numbers say, when he told me he had the coronavirus, it scared me. It frightened me. Why? Because we still don't know. We still don't know. And even if there's just a 1%, 2% chance, it's frightening," Cuomo said. "It is frightening. It frightened me. And I deal with all sorts of stuff, and I've seen all sorts of things. And it frightened me. Why? Because we're talking about my brother. We're talking about my little brother. This is my best friend. I talk to him several times a day. Basically, spent my whole life with him, and it is frightening on a fundamental level. And it's frightening because there's nothing I can do, and I'm out of control and there's nobody who can tell me, and doctors can't tell me anything. And Tony Fauci can't tell me anything because nobody really knows. And this situation is the same situation for everyone."For now, Chris Cuomo is home recovering and working in his basement."I sent him over a book that could be helpful, "Beginner's guide to striped bass fishing." I hope he picks up some tips from that. but I also want to say to him, because I want him to know, he found out yesterday morning that he had coronavirus. He did his show last night. He did a show last night from his basement. What a gutsy, courageous thing to do," Cuomo said.Cuomo said his brother's decision to continue to work can be very instructive."Show the country what it means to have coronavirus. And that information, that experience can be helpful to people. And that's why he did the show last night. Okay, I have coronavirus. But you know what, here I am. I'm doing my show. I didn't fall over. I didn't collapse. It's not a death sentence. Here I am. I'm doing my show. Kudos to him. My pop would be proud. I love you, little brother," Cuomo said.