Coronavirus NY: Cuomo says once state hits 70% vaccination rate, most restrictions can be lifted

Coronavirus Update for New York
Cuomo says 70% vaccination rate is magic number

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York state will be able to lift most COVID restrictions across commercial and social settings when the vaccination rate hits 70%.

When 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dosage, Cuomo says "we can relax virtually all restrictions."

Right now, 68.6% of New Yorkers currently have one dose.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is to remove the remaining COVID restrictions," Cuomo said. "Get to a point where COVID is not inhibiting our society, not inhibiting our growth. To do that we have to be at 70%. When we hit 70%, then i feel comfortable telling the people of this state we can relax virtually all restrictions. We are at 68.6%, almost there, but this isn't horseshoes, we want to be at 70%. 1.4% to go."

Cuomo says once that happens, the state will lift the capacity restrictions, social distancing, hygiene protocols, health screenings and contact information for potential tracing.

The governor added "masks will only be required as recommended by CDC."

"There still will be some institutional guidelines, large venues, schools, public transportation, hospitals, nursing homes," the governor said.

For schools and camps, Cuomo says they can choose whether students wear masks outdoors, but they are still required indoors.

RELATED | Students 12+ can get COVID vaccine at some NYC schools

Students ages 12 and up were able to get COVID vaccines at some New York City public schools on Friday.



