Coronavirus News: New York Gov. Cuomo orders NYC to reduce density in parks

Cuomo expressed frustration in the number of people who went outside acting like it was just another bright, sunny Saturday.
"This is not life as usual," he said. "This is just a mistake! It is a mistake. It is insensitive, arrogant, self- destructive, disrespectful to other people, and it has to stop and it has to stop now."
Cuomo said he told both Mayor de Blasio and City Council speaker Corey Johnson that this is a problem in New York City that requires an immediate plan to correct.
"24 hours so we can approve it," he said. "There are many options. You have much less traffic in New York City because non-essential workers aren't going to work. Get creative. Open streets to reduce the density. You want to go for a walk, God bless you. Go for run, God bless you. But let's open streets, let's open spaces. That is where people should be."
