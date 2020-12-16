coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Gov. Cuomo provides plan for New York vaccine distribution

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out a vaccine distribution plan Wednesday as New York receives more doses.

Cuomo said the New York has collected 77,025 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. The state has received 87,750 total doses to date. An additional 80,000 Pfizer vaccine doses will arrive in the next few days to start the vaccination program for residents and staff at nursing homes.

"Pending approval, we could get another 346,000 Moderna cases next week," he added.

Right now, the state is in Phase I of vaccinations, which prioritizes healthcare workers, nursing homes and congregate care residents and workers. Cuomo said that if vaccine supplies continue, he anticipates Phase II to begin in late-January and will prioritize essential workers and "priority" general public (those with underlying conditions, etc.).

The governor said the state have established Regional Vaccination Hubs, led by local hospital systems, to develop a plan in coordination with community leaders for regional vaccination network starting once the state has doses to begin Phase II.

"This is a medical operation, not a political operation," Cuomo said. "If you remember with the COVID testing, there was a lot of back and forth about who got it first and was there favoritism, etc. Medical professionals are going to administer Phase II by state guidelines. It's a medical procedure. It will be handled by medical professionals. There will be no political favoritism, etc."

Cuomo said insurers must cover any cost of vaccination, the state department of financial services is directing health insurers.

For more information, visit NY vaccine.

