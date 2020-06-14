Reopen NY: Cuomo threatens to reverse local re-openings for violations

Cuomo said the state received 25,000 complaints including violations of social distancing, parties in the street, and restaurants and bars ignoring laws.
"I am warning today, in a nice way, the consequences of your actions," Cuomo said. "I will not turn a blind eye to them."
Cuomo threatened to stop or even reverse the reopening in areas where local governments fail to enforce the rules.
A video taken Friday night in the East Village and shared widely on social media shows hundreds of people outside a stretch of bars assembled in close proximity, disregarding social distancing guidelines and not wearing face coverings.
"These are not hard to spot violations. People send video of the violations. You can look it up on social media. You don't need a detective squad to find it. They are rampant and there isn't enough enforcement," Cuomo said.
Cuomo reminded people that they can be fined for having open containers on the street and commended New Yorkers who reported the violations.
What is alarming is the volume but it also shows how smart people are and how offended people are that they are calling and complaining," Cuomo said. "They see the business violates the rules and my health is jeopardized. My health. That is why they are complaining especially at bars and restaurants."
