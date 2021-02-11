Coronavirus Update New York City: Governor Cuomo warns New Yorkers to 'not let guard down' despite CDC guidance

"Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance regarding quarantine following exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. According to the guidance, 'asymptomatic fully vaccinated individuals', meaning those who have received both shots and at least two weeks have passed since the second shot, are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot.
"From the outset of the pandemic, New York State has followed the science and listened to the experts, and quarantine requirements only for New Yorkers who have received both shots will be similarly updated to reflect the CDC's new guidance. However, the science regarding COVID transmissibility post-vaccination remains unsettled, and this updated guidance is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down.
"All New Yorkers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks, social distance, and be smart until herd immunity is reached and this pandemic is fully relegated to the history books," Governor Cuomo and NY Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement on Thursday.
Meantime, Citi Field gave out more doses of the COVID vaccine on Thursday, in its second full day of operation.
After criticism about the number of vaccine doses available at Citi Field, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced two more mega vaccination sites for New York City.
York College in Jamaica, Queens and Medger Evers College in Brooklyn will both vaccinate some 3,000 people a day starting on February 24.
"This is going to make a dramatic impact because the numbers are so big, these mass vaccinations sites. 3,000 per day, you are talking about 15,000 per week. That dwarfs everything. The Javits Center, now our big mass vaccination site, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, they are like 1,000 a day. 3,000 a day is tremendous numbers," Cuomo said.
Additionally, the state says it is adding eleven new pop-up vaccine clinics located in Queens, Manhattan, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
Those individual sites are handling their own appointments.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was on hand Wednesday morning as Citi Field opened as the city's newest vaccination mega-site.
But measured in vaccine doses, the site is not quite as "mega" as the city's other ballpark-turned-medical-facility, Yankee Stadium.
The massive Citi Field will, for now, only have enough doses to vaccinate 200 people a day, a fraction of the 2,200 doses a day being administered at Yankee Stadium.
That's because it's run by the city, which has access to less supply than Yankee Stadium, where the state is taking the lead.
Appointments are made on the city's website.
Citi Field is open to Queens residents, TLC drivers and food delivery workers only, after the city opted to expand who is eligible to be vaccinated at their sites.
"Citi Field is focused on Queens residents," de Blasio said. "No one bore the brunt more than Queens residents - Elmhurst and other neighborhoods.... We do need to keep making moves that encourage equity."
At last check, Citi Field is all booked for now.
For those who were able to book an appointment, the Long Island Rail Road will be operating its Mets-Willets Point stop starting today, with 24-hour service that will run indefinitely.
RELATED: NYC announces date for middle schools to reopen to in-person learning
It's just a 19-minute trip from Penn Station.
"That's about 84 trains a day, and that's a viable option for anybody that wants to use mass transportation," said LIRR President Phil Eng. "And that's what we're going to do. We want to give the public options. Getting the vaccine is important, and having this site is vital."
It's unclear what will happen with the stadium vaccine centers once sports are set to resume. Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday that arenas holding more than 10,000 people could reopen starting on February 23rd at 10% capacity.
ALSO READ | Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier to take pictures
CLICK for more information on appointments rescheduled in NY or NJ from Sunday.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question