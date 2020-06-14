reopen ny

Reopen NY: Cuomo threatens reopen rollback over social distancing, business violations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned bars and restaurants that they can lose their liquor license if they violate reopening regulations, and threatened to reinstate closings in areas where local governments fail to enforce rules. Manhattan and the Hamptons were singled out as problem areas.

Cuomo said the state received 25,000 complaints including violations of social distancing, parties in the street, and restaurants and bars ignoring laws.

"I am warning today, in a nice way, the consequences of your actions," Cuomo said. "I will not turn a blind eye to them."

Cuomo threatened to stop or even reverse the reopening in areas where local governments fail to enforce the rules.

A video taken Friday night in the East Village and shared widely on social media shows hundreds of people outside a stretch of bars assembled in close proximity, disregarding social distancing guidelines and not wearing face coverings.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of people assembled in close proximity in Manhattan Friday night, disregarding social distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.



"These are not hard to spot violations. People send video of the violations. You can look it up on social media. You don't need a detective squad to find it. They are rampant and there isn't enough enforcement," Cuomo said.

Cuomo reminded people that they can be fined for having open containers on the street and commended New Yorkers who reported the violations.

What is alarming is the volume but it also shows how smart people are and how offended people are that they are calling and complaining," Cuomo said. "They see the business violates the rules and my health is jeopardized. My health. That is why they are complaining especially at bars and restaurants."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey

Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
Metro-North to increase service on 3 lines as ridership grows
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID rates dropping despite reopening
VIDEO: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special
Up Close: NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Trump rally called 'dangerous move' in age of coronavirus
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say
Show More
Nassau County looking into body cameras for police department
New Jersey set to enter Phase 2 reopening on Monday
Metro-North to increase service on 3 lines as ridership grows
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
Top dancers in country to hold discussion on unrest in America
More TOP STORIES News