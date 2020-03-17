Coronavirus Updates: 'back of envelope math' shows Nassau Co. reopening end of June, Curran says

During her daily briefing on the coronavirus Saturday, Curran said she is encouraging the state to look at it's criteria so that the parts of the economy that can safely reopen, like construction and appointment retail, are allowed to do so.
The restrictions in place due to the coronavirus are having a particularly heavy impact on the county's economy.
According to Curran, in April Nassau County received triple the number of food stamp applications it received in April 2019.
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county were down for the 22nd day in a row, dropping to 867 on Friday.
On Friday, 216 new positive cases were confirmed and 22 new deaths were reported. The county's death toll is now 1,940.
MAY 9, 2020
High school graduation
Students, parents and teachers celebrated graduation day for seniors on the streets for one Long Island high school.
MAY 8, 2020
Island Harvest Food Bank feeding thousands of LI families Friday
A drive-thru food bank on Long Island Friday is feeding thousands of families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Island Harvest Food Bank is hosting the event, located at Westfield Sunrise at One Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, handing out New York State agricultural products to help people in need of food assistance.
FEMA ambulance teams leaves Long Island
Nassau County bid a fond farewell to FEMA ambulance teams deployed to New York for the coronavirus pandemic.
MAY 7, 2020
Workers at linen cleaning company say they were fired for staying home sick
Half a dozen laundry workers on Long Island were fired, they say, for staying at home after suffering symptoms of COVID-19.
At least five laundry workers for a company in Hempstead, which cleans used linens from nursing homes and hospitals, said they were fired for staying home when they weren't feeling well. Some of those workers had coronavirus.
Fond farewell
Nassau County bid farewell Thursday to FEMA ambulance teams deployed to New York for the pandemic.
The ambulances were sent to the county in early April to aid first responders during the peak of COVID-19. The caravan left as they blared their sirens in tribute.
MAY 6, 2020
Long Island woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Wednesday kicks off National Nurses Week -- seven days devoted to celebrating true heroes on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19.
But for one woman, since the beginning of April, she's dedicated more than 12 hours a day - and thousands of her own money - creating clay angels honoring the selfless souls in scrubs. And now her tireless act of kindness have started a national movement trying to put a smile on every nurse's face.
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Glenna Arato is an O.R. nurse at Port Jefferson's St. Charles Hospital. And like many others, she found her situation was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While thinking about her patients, Arato had to also think about her family. Her husband, who is a doctor, is a lung cancer survivor. He is immunocompromised, so she needed to take added precautions at home.
Contact tracers wanted
Officials in Nassau County say the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is shrinking and they are now working with the state on contact tracing criteria to get the county reopened.
The county currently has close to 30 contact tracers but officials are encouraging people to apply for the job on Nassau County's health department website.
Nurses applauded
Dozens of nurses were applauded outside Nassau University Medical Center on Wednesday, the county's only public hospital. Officials wanted to recognize the nurses in honor of National Nurses Day.
Nassau County leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents
Nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 and now officials in Nassau County are calling for action to protect the elderly and vulnerable.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 5,000 other New York state families have lost a loved one inside a nursing home. It's a mind-blowing figure that Hempstead Village leaders say must not increase.
Huntington introduces town-wide diet
A lack of exercise and poor eating habits associated with stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic are plaguing many residents, with some dubbing the weight gain the "quarantine 15." Now, one part of Long Island is taking steps to remedy the situation with a town-wide diet.
Suffolk County Health Committee Chair Legislator Dr. William Spencer and Huntington Clerk Andrew Raia joined Huntington Hospital's Director of Bariatric Surgery Dr. David Buchin Wednesday to unveil the details of the program, aimed to get people healthier so that if they catch the virus, they'll increase their chances of survival.
MAY 5, 2020
LI family learns experimental COVID-19 treatments can vary by hospital
Many families who have critically ill loved ones hospitalized with COVID-19 are willing to try anything to help them recover, including some experimental treatments we've heard so much about.
Boy Scouts unveil 'Coronavirus Merit Badge' for Scouts making PPE
The Boy Scouts on Tuesday unveiled a "Coronavirus Merit Badge" for Scouts making personal protective equipment for frontline workers battling the COVID-19 epidemic.
Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and Councilman Anthony D'Esposito joined with Long Island Boy Scout Troops to unveil the badge, the first-ever in the United States.
Nassau County launches antibody testing for frontline workers
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a partnership Tuesday with Northwell Health to provide COVID-19 antibody testing for all of the county's first responders and essential personnel. The testing will be available by appointment to police officers, police medics, correction officers, deputy sheriffs, fire service and other essential law enforcement and government workers from the county, cities, towns, and villages within Nassau County who directly interact with the public while working.
MAY 4, 2020
Small business owners struggle with PPP as money begins to run out
Small business owners across the area have been struggling with the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), whether it be navigating through the complicated application and getting rejected without reason, to waiting weeks for the money to arrive with no communication from the lender.
Fighting littering
Authorities on Long Island introduced new legislation due to a new problem on the rise in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legislator Joshua Lafazan wants to prohibit the improper disposal of PPE in Nassau County and wants littering laws to include gloves and masks.
Currently, people are only fined for littering on county property, the legislation would prohibit littering of PPE anywhere in the county.
New testing site
A new testing site opened Monday at Westbury Health Center in Nassau County. All tests are provided in outdoor facilities and it's open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only.
Restaurant owners deliver donated meals to healthcare workers overnight
When Long Island's John Murray discovered that overnight healthcare workers were being overlooked, he wanted to take matters into his own hands and give back to his community.
MAY 3, 2020
Death toll surpasses 3,000
Long Island's death toll has surpassed 3,000, while total cases have topped 73,000.
Beach warnings
Town of Hempstead beaches opened Sunday but there were signs around to make sure visitors followed social distancing guidelines.
MAY 2, 2020
Long Island couple ties the knot on Zoom
The groom, Richard Henry's two sisters, and Faith Henry's dad, siblings and grandmother all watched the young couple tie the knot via zoom on Saturday evening. While most brides and grooms are postponing their wedding until social distancing rules are relaxed, they bumped up the date before Richard deploys next week.
MAY 1, 2020
Lindenhurst Diner conducts business as usual while adapting to the new normal
Long Islander Peter Glykos, who owns the Lindenhurst Diner, closed his doors and made adjustments even before restaurants were required to close from the coronavirus pandemic.
He wanted to get ahead and make sure that all his staff members were safe. It was important to him that he got ahead of the pandemic so his business can continue to thrive in the community.
Supervisors on LI plan coordinated opening for parks, beaches
Supervisors across Suffolk County and Nassau County announced Friday a joint-planning effort to reopen some of the areas' beaches and parks as the summer approaches. The supervisors discussed syncing the timing of beach, park and facilities openings in order to ensure the variation between towns doesn't lead to a surge in crowding at one location due to closure at another.
