Coronavirus Updates: Curran excited for Long Island beaches reopening on Memorial Day weekend

CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday beaches reopening for Memorial Day weekend "is very exciting" for Long Island."We live on an island," Curran said. "We love our beaches. That is the reason so many of us choose to live here, so this is good news."She said local municipalities will be responsible for enforcement of the rules on the beaches.Meanwhile, Nassau County reported 11 new deaths Friday, while Suffolk County confirmed 12 new fatalities. The death toll on Long Island has risen to 3,736, with 76,583 total cases.