Coronavirus Updates: No new COVID cases among Nassau County police in 10 days

CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County's police and corrections departments have now gone 10 days without a new case of COVID-19, County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday.Curran said there are currently five positive cases among staff members at the Nassau County Correctional Center, all of whom are at home recovering.The county reported 169 newly confirmed cases on Friday, bringing it's total to 3,933.The state death toll is now 2,034 after seven more patients died Friday.Total hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 650.3933 total cases169 new caseshospitalizations down 27650 totalnewly admitted 1753 patients dischargedventilated down 9170 total7 new deaths2034 death tollFirst responders in Nassau County received another batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they continue their frontline efforts to battle COVID-19. County officials partnered with M and C Venture Group to donate thousands of face shields for fire departments and ambulance companies.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday beaches reopening for Memorial Day weekend "is very exciting" for Long Island."We live on an island," Curran said. "We love our beaches. That is the reason so many of us choose to live here, so this is good news."She said local municipalities will be responsible for enforcement of the rules on the beaches.Meanwhile, Nassau County reported 11 new deaths Friday, while Suffolk County confirmed 12 new fatalities. The death toll on Long Island has risen to 3,736, with 76,583 total cases.A running club on Long Island is taking their passion for running and turning it into a project to help frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.