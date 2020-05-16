coronavirus long island

Coronavirus Updates: No new COVID cases among Nassau County police in 10 days

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Nassau County's police and corrections departments have now gone 10 days without a new case of COVID-19, County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday.

Curran said there are currently five positive cases among staff members at the Nassau County Correctional Center, all of whom are at home recovering.

The county reported 169 newly confirmed cases on Friday, bringing it's total to 3,933.

The state death toll is now 2,034 after seven more patients died Friday.

Total hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 650.

3933 total cases
169 new cases
hospitalizations down 27650 total
newly admitted 1753 patients discharged
ventilated down 9
170 total
7 new deaths2034 death toll

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers?
See how our communities are making a difference

RELATED
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share Your Stay Home Stories With Us
PHOTOS:Coronavirus in New York City

CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS



MAY 16, 2020

PPE donation helps Nassau County first responders
First responders in Nassau County received another batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they continue their frontline efforts to battle COVID-19. County officials partnered with M and C Venture Group to donate thousands of face shields for fire departments and ambulance companies.

MAY 15, 2020

Curran excited for LI beaches reopening on Memorial Day weekend
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday beaches reopening for Memorial Day weekend "is very exciting" for Long Island.

"We live on an island," Curran said. "We love our beaches. That is the reason so many of us choose to live here, so this is good news."

She said local municipalities will be responsible for enforcement of the rules on the beaches.

Meanwhile, Nassau County reported 11 new deaths Friday, while Suffolk County confirmed 12 new fatalities. The death toll on Long Island has risen to 3,736, with 76,583 total cases.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

LI running group run for good cause
A running club on Long Island is taking their passion for running and turning it into a project to help frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyhealthcoronavirus helpcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Running group hit the hills in fight against COVID-19
PPE donation helps Nassau County first responders
7-year-old LI girl donates American Girl doll money to hospital
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chartered boat services to resume Sunday in New Jersey
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Horse racing in New York state to reopen starting June 1
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Menendez launches probe into State Dept. inspector general firing
New effort to limit, educate crowds in NYC parks
NYC tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
Show More
NY COVID deaths up slightly, but hospitalizations down
NJ hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator use all down dramatically
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
Newark Archdiocese moves to first phase of reopening
Parade held in NYC for boy who beat inflammatory illness
More TOP STORIES News