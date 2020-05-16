Coronavirus Updates: No new COVID cases among Nassau County police in 10 days

Curran said there are currently five positive cases among staff members at the Nassau County Correctional Center, all of whom are at home recovering.
The county reported 169 newly confirmed cases on Friday, bringing it's total to 3,933.
The state death toll is now 2,034 after seven more patients died Friday.
Total hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 650.
3933 total cases
169 new cases
hospitalizations down 27650 total
newly admitted 1753 patients discharged
ventilated down 9
170 total
7 new deaths2034 death toll
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers?
See how our communities are making a difference
RELATED
SHARE YOUR STORY: Share Your Stay Home Stories With Us
PHOTOS:Coronavirus in New York City
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND LIVE UPDATES AND NEWS
MAY 16, 2020
PPE donation helps Nassau County first responders
First responders in Nassau County received another batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) as they continue their frontline efforts to battle COVID-19. County officials partnered with M and C Venture Group to donate thousands of face shields for fire departments and ambulance companies.
MAY 15, 2020
Curran excited for LI beaches reopening on Memorial Day weekend
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Friday beaches reopening for Memorial Day weekend "is very exciting" for Long Island.
"We live on an island," Curran said. "We love our beaches. That is the reason so many of us choose to live here, so this is good news."
She said local municipalities will be responsible for enforcement of the rules on the beaches.
Meanwhile, Nassau County reported 11 new deaths Friday, while Suffolk County confirmed 12 new fatalities. The death toll on Long Island has risen to 3,736, with 76,583 total cases.
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
LI running group run for good cause
A running club on Long Island is taking their passion for running and turning it into a project to help frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus.