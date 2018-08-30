HEALTH & FITNESS

CVS pulls powdered Enfamil baby formula off shelves nationwide

NEW YORK (WABC) --
CVS has pulled all powdered Enfamil baby formula from its shelves nationwide while its pharmacy department does an internal review.

This comes after a mother in Florida found what she believes is flour inside a tub of formula.

The woman says the package looked fine on the outside, and even had the protective seal intact on the lid. But the seal on the bag inside was broken.

Enfamil has said this is an "isolated incident," and hasn't received any other complaints for this particular batch of formula.

The company is urging everyone to check the appearance of the package before using it.

If you're ever unsure, call their hotline on the back of the product.

