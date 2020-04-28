coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: CVS, Walgreens to offer expanded COVID-19 testing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two major drug store chains are offering expanded coronavirus testing.

That's after the CDC announced new testing guidelines.

CVS plans to set up self-testing sites in parking lots and drive-thru windows by the end of next month.

It says it plans to test 1 and a half million people monthly.

Walgreens will open drive-thru testing sites at stores across the country.

Right now the chain has 20 of those sites open in 11 states.

