Health & Fitness

CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen

A pharmaceutical company that distributes liquid ibuprofen to CVS and Walmart is expanding a recall of its infant ibuprofen products.

According to a statement from the United States Food and Drug Administration, some CVS Health and Equate brand liquid infants' ibuprofen products may contain a higher concentration of ibuprofen than the label suggests. In the statement, the FDA says some packages have an ibuprofen concentration 10 percent above the specified limit.

All of the bottles were labeled as a "Concentrated Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP" with a concentration of 50 mg of ibuprofen per 1.25 mL. The products were packaged in 0.5 oz and 1 oz bottles.

The FDA says some infants may be susceptible to the effects of ibuprofen, including kidney damage. However, most children can tolerate doses of ibuprofen up to 700 percent of the recommended amount.

A previous recall, issued in 2018, included 0.5 oz bottles sold under the Family Wellness brand at Family Dollar. At the time, all stores were told to stop selling the affected products.

No serious injuries have been reported in connection to this recall.

The expanded recall includes the following products:

  • CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz. bottle, expiration date 12/19, sold at CVS Pharmacy
  • Equate: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle, expiration date 2/19, sold at WalMart
  • CVS Health: Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle, expiration date 2/19, sold at CVS Pharmacy


The 2018 recall includes the following products:
  • Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle, expiration date 2/19, sold at WalMart
  • Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle, expiration date 4/19, sold at WalMart
  • Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle, expiration date 8/19, sold at WalMart
  • CVS Health: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle, expiration date 8/19, sold at CVS
  • Family Wellness: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle, expiration date 8/19, sold at Family Dollar


For more information about this recall, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsfdaibuprofenrecall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Year's Eve preparations in full swing in Times Square
'This is 2020': Ring in the New Year with Barbara Walters
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Football star Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train
Man, 73, walking home from LI synagogue fatally struck by car
Dozens of inmates released on LI under new state bail reform law
2 NYPD officers hurt in rollover crash in Chelsea
Show More
What you need to know: NYC security, closures for New Year's Eve
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Woman plunges over 10 feet into NYC rooftop hole, saved by her screams
More TOP STORIES News