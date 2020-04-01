Health & Fitness

Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife at hospital, officials say

ROCHESTER, New York -- A new dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see his pregnant wife, health officials say. Now everyone in an upstate New York medical system is required to wear masks.

His wife was in the maternity ward at the time.

Officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester say the man finally admitted feeling ill when his wife started exhibiting symptoms shortly after giving birth.

University of Rochester then decided all workers and visitors at its hospitals will wear protective masks, WROC reports.

The rule does not apply to patients unless they are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospital officials say they have enough masks to last two to four weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronaviruspregnancyu.s. & worldpregnant womancovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City's death toll surpasses 1,000
War against coronavirus takes toll on NYC first responders
Should you worry about sanitizing groceries?
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
AccuWeather: More sun, mild afternoon to kick off April
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
NJ couple, 99-year-old man, charged with illegal gathering
Show More
Animal shelter opens pet food drive-thru in NJ
Police shoot man allegedly holding knife, BB gun in Bronx
Spirit Airlines suspends flights to NY area airports
Bronx fire kills 4 women
Officer seriously hurt in crash during chase in Southold
More TOP STORIES News