Coronavirus Update New York City: Mayor de Blasio to announce 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins

The mayor and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter will be at a Brooklyn school to announce the expansion of the pre-school program, planned for the 2021-22 school year.
The program currently serves about 23,500 students across 12 school districts.
It will expand to an additional 16,500 youngsters and all 32 of the city's community school districts by the end of the 2021-22 school year.
The announcement came on the same day a new opt-in period began for parents of preschool and elementary students.
This is an opportunity the city initially told parents they would not have: to once again opt their children in for in-person learning.
The new opt-in period runs through the next two weeks, ending on April 7th.
It comes after the CDC released new guidelines saying students need to be socially distanced in the classroom by 3 feet rather than 6 feet, providing more room for in-person learning.
Teachers' unions are not happy with the announcement.
RELATED: More NYC students can opt into in-person learning, de Blasio says
The United Federation of Teachers said it is still unpacking the new guidance, while the American Federation of Teachers says this new strategy will require more testing, ventilation and cleaning.
"Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing," said AFT President Randi Weingarten.
"Moreover, they were not conducted in our nation's highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges."
Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, remains enthusiastic.
"Now we have the CDC saying even further, we can bring back more kids to our schools," he said. "And in fact, what our healthcare leaders always say... that's in the interest of the health of our children and our families - mental health, physical health - to get them back into school."
The mayor has also announced city workers will start returning to their offices on May 3rd.
He made that announcement after critiquing Governor Cuomo for reopening businesses like fitness classes too quickly.
RELATED | Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question