Coronavirus News: NYC Mayor de Blasio asks President Trump "Are you telling NYC to drop dead?"

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio repeated his call for the federal help on Sunday, telling President Trump that he is "failing to protect" his hometown.

"This is a moment where you could actually help to save your hometown, or you can turn away. And you can fail to protect New Yorkers. And right now, you are failing to protect the very people who you grew up around the very people who gave you every opportunity every opportunity you had in your life, came from New York City. But when New York City's in need. Where are you, as simple as this. Right now, right now, in Washington," he said.

The mayor said last week that New York City would need to cut more than $2 billion in municipal services because of tax revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

"Mr. President, are you going to save New York City, are you telling New York City to drop dead? Which one is it?" Mayor de Blasio added. "You have to speak up now, or the Senate will not act, and we will not get the help we need. It's as simple as that."

